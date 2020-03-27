Master Gardener Library Program: Pest Control Solutions
Learn the basics of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and less toxic solutions for pest control in your landscape.
Wednesday, April 1; 6:30-8 p.m.
Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico.
Free Music Makers Workshops
The Florida Academy of Performing Arts offers free workshops for
kids ages 4-10 to learn about musical instruments.
Programs held at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr., Brandon
Workshop dates are Saturday, April 4, May 16, September 12, October 10, November 15 and December 5 from 9:30-11 a.m.
Register online at FAOPA.org.
Parents’ Night Out
The Florida Academy of Performing Arts and Music Showcase are hosting parents’ night out events throughout the school year for kids ages 5-12.
The night includes dinner, snacks, games, crafts, movies and more.
The cost is $20 for children already enrolled in programs/lessons, $25 for children not enrolled in programs and $10 per additional sibling.
Dates are Friday, April 3, May 29, August 28, September 25 and October 23 and Saturday, December 5 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr., Brandon
Register at FAOPA.org or call 490-2787.
Compost, Microirrigation And Rainwater Harvesting Workshops
Saturday, April 4 at UF/IFAS Extension in Hillsborough County
5339 County Rd. 579, Seffner
Attend one or all workshops. Compost attendees receive a compost bin and more.
Microirrigation attendees receive a micro kit and more.
Rainwater harvesting attendees receive a spigoted rain barrel.
Pre-registration required: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/upcoming-events/. There’s a small fee per household.
Alzheimer’s Association And Dementia Caregiver Support Groups
Join us in the Tessera of Brandon event center every second Wednesday at 2 p.m. and every third Monday at 7 p.m.
1320 Oakfield Dr., Brandon; call 607-6880.
Join us at Campo Family YMCA every third Friday through
May at 1:30 p.m.
3414 Culbreath Rd., Valrico.
Grey Matters Toastmasters
First and third Thursday of the month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico
Benefits of the club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively, stimulating discussions.
Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting
Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa
For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569.
Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon
Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.
Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon
Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.