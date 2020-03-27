Master Gardener Library Program: Pest Control Solutions

Learn the basics of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and less toxic solutions for pest control in your landscape.

Wednesday, April 1; 6:30-8 p.m.

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico.

Free Music Makers Workshops

The Florida Academy of Performing Arts offers free workshops for

kids ages 4-10 to learn about musical instruments.

Programs held at Music Showcase, 402 Oakfield Dr., Brandon

Workshop dates are Saturday, April 4, May 16, September 12, October 10, November 15 and December 5 from 9:30-11 a.m.

Register online at FAOPA.org.

Parents’ Night Out

The Florida Academy of Performing Arts and Music Showcase are hosting parents’ night out events throughout the school year for kids ages 5-12.

The night includes dinner, snacks, games, crafts, movies and more.

The cost is $20 for children already enrolled in programs/lessons, $25 for children not enrolled in programs and $10 per additional sibling.

Dates are Friday, April 3, May 29, August 28, September 25 and October 23 and Saturday, December 5 from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr., Brandon

Register at FAOPA.org or call 490-2787.

Compost, Microirrigation And Rainwater Harvesting Workshops

Saturday, April 4 at UF/IFAS Extension in Hillsborough County

5339 County Rd. 579, Seffner

Attend one or all workshops. Compost attendees receive a compost bin and more.

Microirrigation attendees receive a micro kit and more.

Rainwater harvesting attendees receive a spigoted rain barrel.

Pre-registration required: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/upcoming-events/. There’s a small fee per household.

Alzheimer’s Association And Dementia Caregiver Support Groups

Join us in the Tessera of Brandon event center every second Wednesday at 2 p.m. and every third Monday at 7 p.m.

1320 Oakfield Dr., Brandon; call 607-6880.

Join us at Campo Family YMCA every third Friday through

May at 1:30 p.m.

3414 Culbreath Rd., Valrico.

Grey Matters Toastmasters

First and third Thursday of the month; 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale Library at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico

Benefits of the club include confidence-building in public speaking, enhancement of leadership skills and unique, lively, stimulating discussions.

Visit https://greymatters.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

For information, call Chuck Peterman, President, at 767-1569.

Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon

Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.

Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon

Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.