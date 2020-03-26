Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) will have the opportunity for area children to attend Camp High 5 at BSAC this summer.

“Camp High 5 at BSAC program is going to be awesome,” said BSAC’s director of youth programming, Nicole Paruas. “Our summer camps, as well as all our programs, let kids be kids and have fun. The support staff we have for our camps are awesome and they make our camps and programs very enriching for everyone who attends.”

The Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center is a community-based nonprofit organization. Its mission is to impact lives daily through superior educational and athletic programming that enhances physical, mental and spiritual well-being. BSAC focuses on four main pillars of service: after-school care, youth drowning prevention, sports and recreation as well as special needs education.

BSAC goes above and beyond traditional programming to make a real impact in the lives of children who attend any of its programs or camps. There is a sport or program available for everyone and it works hard to provide low income families with the opportunity to participate on scholarship.

“We offer scholarships year-round,” Paruas said. “We have scholarships available for every program, from camps, swimming lessons to dive team.”

Camp High 5 is in the process of finalizing its summer camp program.

“We are finalizing our new camp website, so families can begin registering for our camps very soon,” Paruas said. “This year’s summer camps are going to have weekly themes, offer field trips and so much more, all while making an impact on the lives of our campers.”

Proposed field trips include Sky Zone, a Rays game, Astro Skate, Tampa Zoo and trips to local splash park pads.

To learn more about Camp High 5 and the fun summer camps it will be offering this summer, you can visit www.mybsac.org or call 689-0908. BSAC is located at 405 Beverly Dr. in Brandon. The hours of operation are weekdays, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and it is closed on Sundays.