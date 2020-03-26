The Patel Conservatory, located at the David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts (Straz Center) in downtown Tampa, is offering a unique set of summer camp options.

This includes, but is not limited to, Acting Camp with three productions, such as Galactic Battles, Myths and Legends and Within the Wizarding World. There is an afternoon enrichment class available. You can also choose to attend Improv Camp: ComedySportz or Making Movies and Music.

Into musical theater? You can select from three Mini Musical Theater productions, featuring Backyard Beats, Troll Time Live! and Octo Exploration.

There are 10 Musical Theater Camps as well, featuring Broadway Rocks!, Broadway Today, Kids on Broadway, Magic and Muggles, Mystery and Mayhem, On The High C’s, Patel’s Got Talent, Remake Remix, Spooktacular Tunes and Wiz-O-Mania.

You can also take part in camps featuring vocal musical instruments, dance and more.

Suzanne Livesay, the Straz Center’s vice president of education, said, “Patel Conservatory camps are worth the drive to downtown. Our camps are not only fun but also provide excellent training in the performing arts, which develops confidence, creates camaraderie and engages creativity. The term ‘conservatory’ can be a little intimidating, but do not let it prevent you from exploring the many camps we offer for all ages and abilities.”

Livesay added, “Our camps develop participants’ performing arts skills at a variety of levels and always conclude with some form of showcase where campers demonstrate what they have learned throughout the session.”

The Patel Conservatory has been offering summer camp for the past 15 years. Each year, it averages approximately 1,200 campers.

The Conservatory offers scholarships and the deadline is Monday, April 13. To apply, visit strazcenter.org/financialaid. For more info, please visit patelconservatory.org.