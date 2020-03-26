What could be more fun than spending the summer at one of the area’s most famous attractions? Starting in June, Busch Gardens and Adventure Islands are offering summer camps for students with a sense of adventure and fun.

According to Rebecca Romzek, public relations and communications leader with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island, camps are available for students from kindergarten to those heading to college.

“This year, Florida’s best thrill rides and breathtaking up-close animal encounters make Busch Gardens Tampa Bay the fan favorite choice for summer camp,” said Romzek. “Campers at Busch Gardens explore inspiring, exciting and educational experiences with immersive, multi-day camp programs for all interests.”

Camps, both day and residential, run weekly from June to August and offer students a wide variety of fun and educational options with the choice of signing up for three or five days at a time.

“Camp is all about making memories with new friends while enjoying thrilling rides and world-class shows that can only be found at our parks,” said Romzek. “Come face-to-face with a giraffe or take on all-new attractions opening this spring. Spin and splash on Solar Vortex, America’s first dual tailspin water slide at Adventure Island or take on Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest hybrid coaster and the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world at Busch Gardens.”

Campers can explore even more with complimentary admission into the park each day following camp.

Space is limited, so Romzek encourages residents to register today at www.buschgardens.com/tampa/summer-camps.