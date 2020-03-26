Have you got the calendar ready? What should we do this summer? Where should we travel, what skills should we learn and how will we get there?

It’s that time of the year when parents are beginning to wonder how to keep the kids busy during the dog days of summer.

The staff at the Osprey Observer has collected the top recommendations for local summer camps and created this special pull-out section.

Busch Gardens’ Summer Day Camp for kids is a time to make new friends, try new things, come face-to-face with a giraffe and challenge North America’s tallest freestanding drop tower. Overnight Summer Resident Camp is a home away from home where you live what you love right at Busch Gardens!

Maybe your kids would like to spend the summer learning how to cook and use new kitchen utensils at Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium.

At Music Showcase, music and theater take the stage, and so can your child. Musicals will be offered where your child can hold starring roles in popular musicals offered by the Florida Academy of Performing Arts for children ages 5 and up.

The local YMCAs will offer many types of camps at its great summer camp location, Camp Cristina in Riverview, which mixes fun along with great learning experiences. With plenty of choices, there is something for everyone.

Mathnasium offers ways to keep your children’s math skills from getting rusty in a fun environment.

Weekly themes utilizing age-specific activities and field trips are what make BSAC’s Camp High 5 unique.

Specialty camps for soccer (Florida Hawks FC), LEGO® (Bricks 4 Kidz) and art (Center Place) also offer great opportunities for creative and athletic summer learning.

Kids ‘R’ Kids at Circa FishHawk and Valrico offer full and half-day summer fun with weekly field trips and themes with it’s summer theme of #focusonfun.

For dates, prices and registration information on these camps and more, turn the pages, enjoy this special section and have a great summer.

Have a great summer of fun!