By Brad Stager

Homebuyers interested in waterfront living have a fresh opportunity to own a new home in one of SouthShore’s already established premiere, master-planned communities. More than three dozen new homes are being built on saltwater lots in the Bay Crest Isle section of MiraBay. Sales are being handled by Century 21 Beggins Enterprises.

According to Craig Beggins, who is the company’s president, the new luxury homes are attracting interest from boating enthusiasts who like the easy access to the open waters of Tampa Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, just offshore from the coastal community.

“All of these homesites are saltwater homesites and have direct access to canals you can take straight to the bay,” said Beggins, who has almost three decades of real estate experience in the Tampa Bay area.

Beggins added that 41 total lots were originally available with homes priced from the $500s to more than $1 million, depending on size and amenities.

“We’re going to build them all out, so they can buy one of our specs or they can build their own,” he said.

The new construction represents changes at MiraBay that improve its attractiveness to homebuyers wanting to live on the water. Chief among them is the construction of a new state-of-the-art seawall to replace what was originally built.

“It’s going to be about a two-year project but everybody on the water is going to have a brand-new seawall,” said Beggins, who credited the refinancing of the Community Development District (CDD) at a lower rate for making funds available to do the work while also reducing CDD fees for residents.

Besides waterfront living that makes a quick Beer Can Island run convenient, the Apollo Beach area offers a growing number of shopping and dining options.

“With the growth down here, we’re getting stuff now; finally there’s stores and restaurants,” said Beggins.

To find out more about the new luxury waterfront homesites available at MiraBay, you can visit online at www.c21myway.com or in person, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, at the sales center, located at 5706 Tybee Island Dr. in Apollo Beach. You can also call Century 21 Beggins Enterprises at 731-6171.