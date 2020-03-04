When living in a community, it’s always a good idea to know what kind of things are available to you. That’s why, for Wimauma residents, Hillsborough County will be holding the fourth annual Wimauma Heart of Hillsborough event with the goal of helping the community get to know the resources and services in the area.

“It’s really an opportunity for people in the Wimauma area to come out and see the services that Hillsborough County has to offer as well as a lot of local nonprofits in the area,” said Dana McDonald, the event organizer.

This event will be fun for the whole family as guests can expect local entertainment, free food, inflatables, music and games, such as cornhole, spin-the-wheel and jump rope. What’s more, everyone will be given bingo cards to fill out at several locations. When their cards are completed, guests can enter to win prizes given away during the day.

Feeding Tampa Bay will also be at the event to give out boxes of food.

“We’re excited for people to come out and have a good time with their families,” said McDonald.

It’s greatly recommended that participants bring all of the following (in sufficient quantities for an estimated attendance of 600 guests):

What service is offered and locations near Wimauma •Information on transportation if needed to get the service.

Table linen and table decor.

A fun and engaging activity for the children and families.

Giveaways or prizes.

A prize for the Chance Drawing for bingo cards.

A 10 ft. x 10 ft. tent and stakes or sandbags (tents will not be provided).

An additional table and chairs (one six ft. table and two chairs will be supplied).

The event will be held in an open field and park, so power will not be accessible or provided. It is free to attend.

The fourth annual Wimauma Heart of Hillsborough event will take place on Saturday, April 4 at Bethune Park, located at 5809 Edina St. in Wimauma, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Set up begins at 9 a.m.

For more information on the event, please contact Dana McDonald at 310-3508 or McDonaldDa@HCLFGov.net. To get a participant form, email recreation_admin@hillsboroughcounty.org. Participant forms must be filled out and emailed to McDonald by Friday, March 20.