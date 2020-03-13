By Gwen Rollings

If there had not been a freak snowstorm in Atlanta, Georgia in 1982, the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) might not have gathered on January 28 to celebrate the grand opening of the LongHorn Steakhouse in Riverview, and there might not have been a proclamation delivered by 2020 Honorary Mayor of Riverview Daniel Cyral as he recognized January 28, 2020 to be LongHorn Steakhouse Riverview Day. That snowstorm is credited with firing up the legend.

Founded in 1981 in Atlanta, LongHorn Steaks Restaurant & Saloon was born of one man’s passion for the perfect steak. His dream was off to a slow start with few customers, then that freak snowstorm led stranded motorists and hungry local residents to one of the only hospitable places available.

According to the LongHorn legend, tales of its expertly grilled steaks spread after that. By 1990, the LongHorn restaurants had locations throughout the East, Midwest, Southeast United States and Puerto Rico. Currently owned by Darden Restaurants, Inc., there are over 480 locations across 40 states.

Managing Partner Kimberly Velez of LongHorn Steakhouse Riverview invites guests to experience “steaks done right.” LongHorn boasts that doing steaks right takes time as its slow-roasted barbecue ribs are cooked for four hours. Its prime rib is hand-rubbed with its own signature spices and slow-cooked for six hours.

All this and freshly baked bread, hand-chopped salads, seasonal sides and signature desserts are available for lunch at 11 a.m. every day and dinner until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Committed to making a positive difference in the lives of others in the community, LongHorn has donated 15 million pounds of food to local nonprofit organizations across the country.

According to Gabby Morford, event coordinator for the GRCC, “LongHorn Steakhouse Riverview presented the charity, Forgotten Angels, with over $5,000 from their soft opening earnings.”

Customers who join the LongHorn eClub will receive a coupon for a free appetizer on the next visit at the new location at 12974 S. US Hwy. 301 in Riverview. For more information, you can visit its website at https://longhornsteakhouse.com/home or call 232-0715.