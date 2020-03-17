Courtesy of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce,

In attempt to keep you informed, below is some information you may find helpful:

Effective March 17, 2020 at 12 Noon, all restaurants, bars, private clubs or other establishments that offer food or drink shall close for business daily at or before 10 p.m. and must limit occupancy load by 50 percent during all hours of operation:

https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/media-center/press-releases/2020/03/17/hillsborough-county-administrator-issues-order-in-response-to-covid-19-coronavirus

Hillsborough County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information for Business:

https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/public-safety/emergency-management/coronavirus-covid-19-information-for-business

If you have not already done so, register for the HCFL Alert, which is Hillsborough County’s official mass notification system. HCFL Alert is designed to keep you informed about emergencies and certain non-emergency events in Hillsborough County. Use the link below or call 813-272-6602:

https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/public-safety/emergency-management/hcfl-alert

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the activation of the Business Damage Assessment Survey to assess the impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Florida’s local businesses, including those in Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County businesses can take this online COVID-19 survey to report economic losses:

https://floridadisaster.biz/BusinessDamageAssessments

Hillsborough County’s How to Prepare Your Business for Coronavirus: https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/newsroom/2020/03/05/how-to-prepare-your-business-for-coronavirus

Current numbers for the state of Florida of COVID-19 cases:

http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/index.html

Florida SBDC at Hillsborough County business consultants are available to assist small businesses prepare disaster loan applications and with other post-disaster challenges at no cost and meet at the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce office each week. Contact the chamber office at 813-234-5944 for more information or visit:

https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/businesses/entrepreneur-and-small-business-support/resources-and-training/florida-small-business-development-center

Hillsborough County Closures: https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/public-safety/emergency-management/covid-19-cancellations-and-closures

Google’s resources to help your small business manage through uncertainty:

https://smallbusiness.withgoogle.com/news/resources-for-smbs-impacted-by-coronavirus/#!/

From Monday, March 23 to Friday, March 27, Hillsborough County Public Schools will be providing free, nutritious meals at no cost for students 18 and younger at 21 local schools. Children can receive food one time each day, which will include both breakfast and lunch.

The locations giving out food are:

North and West:

Alonso High School

Chamberlain High School

Leto High School

Jefferson High School

Smith Middle School

Wharton Middle School

Central:

Armwood High School

Blake High School

Brandon High School

Hillsborough High School

King High School

Madison High School

Middleton High School

Spoto High School

South and East:

Durant High School

East Bay High School

Lennard High School

Plant City High School

Reddick Elementary School

Rodgers Middle School

Strawberry Crest High School