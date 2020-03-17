Courtesy of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce,
In attempt to keep you informed, below is some information you may find helpful:
Effective March 17, 2020 at 12 Noon, all restaurants, bars, private clubs or other establishments that offer food or drink shall close for business daily at or before 10 p.m. and must limit occupancy load by 50 percent during all hours of operation:
https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/media-center/press-releases/2020/03/17/hillsborough-county-administrator-issues-order-in-response-to-covid-19-coronavirus
Hillsborough County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information for Business:
https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/public-safety/emergency-management/coronavirus-covid-19-information-for-business
If you have not already done so, register for the HCFL Alert, which is Hillsborough County’s official mass notification system. HCFL Alert is designed to keep you informed about emergencies and certain non-emergency events in Hillsborough County. Use the link below or call 813-272-6602:
https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/public-safety/emergency-management/hcfl-alert
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced the activation of the Business Damage Assessment Survey to assess the impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Florida’s local businesses, including those in Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County businesses can take this online COVID-19 survey to report economic losses:
https://floridadisaster.biz/BusinessDamageAssessments
Hillsborough County’s How to Prepare Your Business for Coronavirus: https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/newsroom/2020/03/05/how-to-prepare-your-business-for-coronavirus
Current numbers for the state of Florida of COVID-19 cases:
http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/index.html
Florida SBDC at Hillsborough County business consultants are available to assist small businesses prepare disaster loan applications and with other post-disaster challenges at no cost and meet at the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce office each week. Contact the chamber office at 813-234-5944 for more information or visit:
https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/businesses/entrepreneur-and-small-business-support/resources-and-training/florida-small-business-development-center
Hillsborough County Closures: https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/public-safety/emergency-management/covid-19-cancellations-and-closures
Google’s resources to help your small business manage through uncertainty:
https://smallbusiness.withgoogle.com/news/resources-for-smbs-impacted-by-coronavirus/#!/
From Monday, March 23 to Friday, March 27, Hillsborough County Public Schools will be providing free, nutritious meals at no cost for students 18 and younger at 21 local schools. Children can receive food one time each day, which will include both breakfast and lunch.
The locations giving out food are:
North and West:
Alonso High School
Chamberlain High School
Leto High School
Jefferson High School
Smith Middle School
Wharton Middle School
Central:
Armwood High School
Blake High School
Brandon High School
Hillsborough High School
King High School
Madison High School
Middleton High School
Spoto High School
South and East:
Durant High School
East Bay High School
Lennard High School
Plant City High School
Reddick Elementary School
Rodgers Middle School
Strawberry Crest High School