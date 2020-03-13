Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Incoming Superintendent Addison Davis

Hillsborough County Public Schools signed a new superintendent last month. Addison Davis has spent more than 20 years of experience educating and supporting students in Florida. He began as a classroom teacher in Duval County and most recently served as superintendent in Clay County. This past year, he was a finalist for Florida’s Superintendent of the Year.

Last month, in a unanimous vote, the Hillsborough County School Board selected Davis as its district’s next superintendent. On February 19, the Hillsborough County School Board approved the contract for Davis and had a short ceremony during the school board meeting.

Davis will start in Hillsborough schools on Monday, March 2 and work side by side with Superintendent Jeff Eakins during a two-week transition period. After spring break, Davis will become acting superintendent, with Superintendent Eakins on administrative leave until his contract ends on Tuesday, June 30.

Davis will formally become the superintendent of Hillsborough schools on Wednesday, July 1.

Women Centered 4 Success

Local nonprofit Women Centered 4 Success partnered with area high schools to participate in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy for social change and justice via the second annual MLK Day of Service Student Pantry project.

After the successful 2019 Student Pantry project, the group was awarded a grant through Hillsborough Community College – MLK Day of Service to engage neighboring communities in transforming the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday into a day of citizen action and volunteer service.

Youth from four local high schools, including Spoto, Riverview, Kid’s Community College and Tampa Bay Technical, participated in the event and provided over 2,000 canned/dry goods.

Women Centered 4 Success is a nonprofit organization committed to providing support for women through equipping, encouraging and empowering them with the connection to tools and services they need for personal growth, housing, jobs and health care to achieve a better life.

For more information, contact Sheila Lewis, executive director, at 951-4268 or wc4s2016@gmail.com.

The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Caregiver College

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting the Alzheimer’s Association’s ‘Caregiver College,’ a series of educational classes to help you build your caregiver tool kit. When it comes to dementia caregiving, knowledge is power.

The classes include: Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s on Tuesday, March 17; Healthy Living for the Brain & Body on Tuesday, March 24; Effective Communication Strategies on Tuesday, March 31; and Legal & Financial Planning on Tuesday, April 7.

All classes will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Come to one class or come to four classes. There is no fee to attend.

These classes will be held at The Bridges on 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Seating is limited. Please reserve a seat by calling 800-272-3900.

Kindergarten Roundup

Calling all future Kindergarten parents. Plan to attend a Ready for Kindergarten event at an elementary school near you. These events will offer students and families a firsthand look at kindergarten life and the opportunity to see the school and meet the staff.

For more information, visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us/doc/2276/boldbeginnings/kindergarten/kindergartenreg/.

Butterfly Gardening Seminar

Come learn all about the life cycle of butterflies and learn about the best plants for your garden to attract them as well as celebrate the grand opening of the bigger, better butterfly house.

The event is on Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m at Kerby’s Nursery, located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner.

Cracker Country Make And Take Crafts

Cracker Country, located at the Florida State Fairgrounds, is hosting a make and take craft event this month.

This event is designed for homeschool students of all ages but all are welcome. The museum holds a collection of 13 original buildings dating from 1870-1912 which were relocated from across the state of Florida.

There will be knowledgeable interpreters dressed in historic outfits that will be located at each building and activity to lead your students through history, crafts and hands-on activities. You will have an opportunity to make a broom out of broom corn, help churn butter and help with everyday chores.

Cracker Country is at the Florida State Fairgrounds located at 4800 US-301 in Tampa.

Tickets are $8 per person four years old and up. Children under 3 years old will be admitted free. Advanced ticket purchase is recommended. This is a very popular event and there are limited tickets available.

Parking is free; enter on Orient Rd. only. Please follow directions listed on the website and not GPS.

For more information, visit http://www.crackercountry.org/index.php/come-visit/when-to-visit/homeschoolevents/homeschool-day.

Fish Hawk Trails Hosts Garage Sale

On Saturday, March 28, local shoppers are invited to check out the annual garage sale in Lithia’s Fish HawkTrails community.

The event will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., one day only.

Fish Hawk Trails residents can participate in the event for $15 per home.

To learn more, contact Association Manager Sandy Shand at sshand@lelandmanagement.com.