Compiled by Danielle Waymire

First Baptist Church Of Progress Holds Golf Tournament

The eighth annual Eddie Cook ‘Changing Lives with Every Swing’ Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday, March 14 at Bloomingdale Golfers Club, located at 4113 Great Golfers Pl. in Valrico.

Registration for the event begins at 12:30 p.m. and the shotgun start is at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $85 per individual player and $340 per foursome.

Trophies will be awarded for first through third place teams, best dressed team and best dressed individual golfer.

Register online at www.fbcopv.org/golf. Contact Tournament Director Deacon Otis Killings at 677-1948 or email mrotiss@tampabay.rr.com for any questions.

Electronic Recycling Event

Pronesis Technology Group and the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce are patterning with Urban E Recycling to offer the community the opportunity to properly and safely recycle their old electronic equipment for free. The hard drive shredder on-site and Certificates of Destruction are available by request.

The recycling event will take place from 10 a.m-2 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Pronesis Technology Group. Located at 1463 Oakfield Dr., Ste. 101 in Tampa. For more information, visit www.pronesisgrp.com.

Hearing Loss Association of America Sun City Center Chapter Receives Donation

The Sun City Center Men’s Club contributed $1,000 to the Hearing Loss Association of America Sun City Center Chapter last month. This donation will be used to fund the captioning services for their monthly meetings. The captioning (CART) services help to accommodate the members and guests to read what is spoken during their meetings.

The SCC Men’s Club is committed to using its resources to make life better and easier for residents of our community through projects such as this.

Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church on 1239 Del Webb Blvd. W. in Sun City Center. For more information, visit http://www.hlaascc.com/contact-us or call 634-1252 or email eloise637@gmail.com.

Win A Stingray Chevrolet Corvette At The Strawberry Festival

A 2020 Chevrolet Corvette will be raffled off on Sunday, March 8 at 5 p.m. at Stingray Chevrolet’s vehicle display on the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds.

Tickets for the raffle are $5 each and are available for purchase online until 3 p.m. or through 6 p.m. in person by Friday, March 6 at the Stingray Chevrolet dealership in Plant City.

Tickets can be purchased for all 11 days of the festival at the Stingray Chevrolet vehicle display until 4:40 p.m on Sunday, March 8. There is a maximum of 50 tickets per person and you do not have to be present to win.

All proceeds will benefit Unity in the Community, a Plant City organization that contributes to local youth organizations and groups that provide assistance to underprivileged families.

St. Patrick’s Day Fun At Shamrock Social

Get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with a magical evening filled with dancing, music, professional demonstrations and a St. Patty’s line dance. Come dressed in your favorite green or you might just get pinched. This event is free and is for singles and couples alike.

The Newcomers Group Class is on Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Shamrock Social at 8:00 p.m.

The event will be held at Fred Astaire Dance Studios, located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 114 in Brandon.

Call 438-5963 for more information or to reserve your spot.

Baby Shower For Choices Women’s Center Of Brandon

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection is giving a baby shower for Choices Women’s Center of Brandon on Tuesday, March 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The event will take place at the group’s next luncheon, ‘Diapers, Dimples and Duckies,’ at Buckhorn Springs Country Club. Members explained that it will be a fun and joyous occasion to shower those in need who seek out Choices Women’s Center with baby needs of all kinds.

Gifts will include diapers, wipes, bibs, bottles, blankets, gift cards and baby clothes up to size 2T.

There will be games with prizes together with lunch and a guest inspirational speaker. Tickets are $10 for first-time guests and $15 for everyone else.

The country club is located at 2721 South Miller Rd. in Valrico. This is a nondenominational event and no membership is required, but please make a reservation (and don’t forget your unwrapped baby gift) with Lillie at 740-0098.

Vehicle Registration Can Now Be Renewed At Three Publix Locations

Because renewing your vehicle registration should also be a pleasure, three Publix locations in Hillsborough County now host tax collector self-service kiosks.

The new kiosk program, Florida MV Express, allows customers to get a new registration card and license plate sticker in a matter of minutes, as opposed to several days.

The blue and yellow kiosks will be available at the grocery chain’s Citrus Park location at 7835 Gunn Hwy., Plant City’s Walden Woods store at 2202 James L. Redman Pkwy. and the Lake Brandon Plaza Publix at 11255 Causeway Blvd.

The kiosk program soft-launched last February at four tax collector locations in Brandon, Drew Park, North Tampa and Ruskin and has already processed 20,000 vehicle registrations.

While you can still register your vehicle online or at a tax collector branch, neither of those options come with the ability to take home a Publix chicken tender sub.

For more information, visit https://flmvexpresskiosk.com/.

Grace Community United Methodist Spring Market

Grace Community United Methodist will host a Spring Market on Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Vendors are still needed. Organizers are seeking vendors to sell a variety of products. Crafts, jewelry, clothing and more. National companies will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The fee for a 10-foot x 10-foot space is $30. The market will be outdoors, and vendors are asked to provide their own tents, tables and chairs.

Shoppers are invited to come for a fun day and buy local. Proceeds will help to support missions in the community.

Visit www.GraceCommunityMarket.com/ for more information or contact Event Organizer Susan Ferraro at bosefer11@yahoo.com or 361-1724.