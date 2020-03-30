Dr. Gary Chapman is an author, speaker and counselor with a passion for people and helping them form lasting relationships. He is the New York Times bestselling author of the series The 5 Love Languages and the director of Marriage and Family Life Consultants, Inc. Chapman travels the world speaking at conferences and his radio programs broadcast on more than 400 stations.

Chapman will be coming to speak at FishHawk Fellowship Church’s The Five Love Languages Marriage Conference on Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m-3:30 p.m. The cost for an individual is $44 and couples are $69. Lunch is included with the admission price and childcare is available.

With the popularity of The 5 Love Languages, more than 400 people are expected to attend this special event, according to Tyler Flores, director of media and communications for FishHawk Fellowship.

“Honestly, Gary’s approach has been so instrumental in the lives and relationships of so many people, including me,” said Flores. “But many of us use The 5 Love Languages like a blunt tool, often ignoring some of the nuances that exist in communication and love.”

In The 5 Love Languages, Chapman presents the simple truth that relationships grow better when we understand each other better. Because everyone gives and receives love differently, with a little insight into these differences, we can be confidently equipped to communicate love better. This is true for all forms of relationships: married or dating couples, children and teenagers, parents, even friends and coworkers.

In this marriage conference, Chapman will further explore the five different love languages: words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time and physical touch.

“I am excited to explore this with the guy who literally wrote the book on it so that we can have healthier, more fulfilling relationships,” said Flores. “It’s super important to learn how the people we love feel loved in return.”

For any questions, to purchase tickets and reserve childcare, visit www.fishhawkfc.org/marriageconference or call 655-7431. FishHawk Fellowship Church is located at 15326 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. Please note, date subject to change. Please contact the church for confirmation.