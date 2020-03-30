Seffner Christian Academy star left-handed pitcher and first baseman Tommy Turkett has signed to continue his baseball career with Florida Southern College in Lakeland. The four-year varsity SCA player will join his brother, Bobby Turkett, who currently plays for the Mocs. His dad, Robert Turkett, also played for Florida Southern from 1992-95.

Tommy and Bobby have played baseball with each other their whole lives. They played little league, AAU and high school baseball together and will once again be teammates at FSC. This played a role in Tommy’s final decision on where to attend school.

“It means a lot, especially knowing that my brother is already there,” said Tommy. “It’s really special to me to be able to sign and go play for the same college that my dad did and that my brother is currently playing for.”

Seffner Christian Head Coach Sal Giardina Sr. will miss his leadership. He is one of two seniors that have been on varsity all four years of his coaching tenure.

“What sets Tommy apart from other players is how hard he works in the off-season and on his own,” Giardina said. “He is also a leader off the field, in the classroom and around campus.”

The Crusaders are currently 8-1 overall, with the season on hold due the Coronavirus. Turkett is 2-0 with a 0.68 earned run average.

He may have already played his last high school game, depending on whether Hillsborough County decides to cancel the season after the extended spring break. The senior captain is looking forward to next season, but he hopes to have the opportunity to lead the Crusaders as far as he can.

Turkett wants to be able to play right away and compete at a high level at FSC.

“I’m looking forward to playing with my brother again because it’s so much fun to be able to play with your sibling,” said Tommy, adding that he and his brother are very close. “I’m really looking forward to being able to do that for two more years.

Giardina thinks that he has potential at the next level. “I am looking forward to what God has planned for Tommy at the next level.”