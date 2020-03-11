Crafty Crab Celebrates One Year In Business

Crafty Crab offers fresh seafood and authentic recipes and is celebrating a year in business this month. When you walk into the restaurant, you will immediately experience Southern charm and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere to make you feel at home.

Whether you are stopping for a business lunch, family dinner, date night or a night out with friends, you’ve come to the perfect spot. Delicious, hotstyle seafood with generous portions is what you can expect with every meal.

Chefs are cooking up crab, crawfish, calamari and lobster in the kitchen, made fresh daily. Not into shellfish? Try the Cajun rice, chicken tenders and other flavorful meal options.

Crafty Crab knows food tastes better with your hands, so don’t be shy—dig in! The signature New Orleans-style Low Country boil is a feast for seafood lovers and perfect for a casual dinner. The restaurant makes its own seasoning to create a unique arrangement of flavors.

Crafty Crab is located at 704 E. Brandon Blvd. and can be reached at 278-5111. For more information, visit www.craftycrabrestaurant.com.

Missy Duncan Completes Certification

Missy Duncan with Missy’s Ink recently completed her certification to create beautiful 3D areolas and nipples. This is perfect for a woman who has recently had a mastectomy or wants to renew the pigmentation of existing areolas/nipples.

Replacing areolas/nipples can restore a woman’s self-esteem. Duncan can create the look of a three-dimensional nipple on a completely flat surface.

Prices are very low while she is building clientele for this service.

Call 659-0648 today and restore your confidence. Visit www.missysink.com for more info.

Velox Insurance Opens

New Office New business owner Thiago Reis recently opened the door to his insurance office at 13220 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

Reis said that Velox Insurance “was established with the goal of providing competitive rates and superior customer service to meet the insurance needs of our customers. At Velox Insurance, we understand that your time is valuable, so we strive to provide reliable, fast service and to obtain the best coverage at the lowest price for vehicle, property and business needs.”

The office is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and can be contacted at 425-5115 or at www.veloxinsuranceriverview.com.

Precious Coins And Gold Opens New Location

Precious Coins and Gold recently moved to 1509 Ste. A in the Sun City Plaza, next to Bella Cucina.

The store purchases high-end watches, including Rolex brand, broken or unwanted gold and silver, flatware and serving trays, gold and silver coins, fine jewelry, diamonds, costume jewelry, older baseball cards and more.

Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Call 634-2234 or 863-899-8048 after hours. Visit www.preciouscoinsandgold.com for more information.

Realtor Karyn Scech Presented With Finlife Award

Yellowfin Realty awarded the 2019 Finlife Founders Award to Karyn Scech. The Finlife Founders Award was first presented to broker Susie Morris’ mother, who sold real estate for more than 30 years in Florida.

The award is given each year to the agent that truly exemplifies the true meaning of selling real estate and practices real estate with a wholehearted approach. In addition, the winner must volunteer in the community and have the customers’ best interests in mind.

Scech can be reached at KarynScechHomes.com or by calling 376-0269.

Local Business Owner Releases Book To Share Message Of Hope

After nearly losing everything to cancer, local entrepreneur, business owner and author Jacky Costello found the meaning of life—at least the meaning of hers.

Costello’s new book, How Far I Have Risen: Coming Clean About Cancer, God and My American Dream, details her early life in East Germany, starting a family, her battle with cancer, the crushing pain of a loss she never thought she’d have to face, finding her best friend, finding her faith, finding herself and building her business in the face of it all.

It’s a true page turner that will lead you through the gamut of emotions as you follow in her footsteps through Germany and her eventual move to the United States, taking you from tears to laughter and a renewed sense of empowerment and love.

Costello is the owner of Custom Cleanups, LLC, a five-star rated housecleaning company serving the FishHawk, Lithia, Brandon and Greater Tampa Bay area.

Through Custom Cleanups’ partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Costello and her team provide services free of charge to those battling cancer because, as she mentions in her book, sometimes it’s the little semblances of normal that help you keep it all together when you’re fighting for your life. She is honored to be able to give back to her community in this and many other ways.

How Far I Have Risen: Coming Clean About Cancer, God and My American Dream will be released on Amazon in March and the entire community is invited to celebrate with the author and her family on launch day at Tin Roof Trading Company’s newly opened White Oak Cottage, located at 10530 S. County Rd. 39 in Lithia.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 7 from 2-5 p.m. with an author meet and greet, books for sale, a book signing, snacks and a celebratory champagne toast. Tin Roof’s main store will also be open for perusing and shopping.

Learn more about Costello and her company at www.customcleanups.com. For questions or to connect with her for author-related information, reach out via email at customcleanups@gmail.com.

New Vet Clinic Offers Affordable Alternative To Veterinary ER

UrgentVet, the first dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, is expanding into the Brandon area, opening a new clinic in the BayCare HealthHub at 2446 Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

UrgentVet fills the widening care gap that exists between traditional daytime veterinary practices and specialized 24-hour emergency hospitals, providing affordable after-hours relief on weeknights, weekends and holidays year-round.

“We’re so excited to be opening up our next location in Brandon to serve pets and pet parents,” said Dr. Jim Dories, founder of UrgentVet. “We specifically sought out Brandon because we know it’s a very family and pet-friendly community, and the opportunity to secure space in the BayCare HealthHub just reinforced our decision to open a clinic here.”

UrgentVet – Brandon will be open from 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit UrgentVet.com.

Kerby’s Garden Center Celebrates 40 Years With Community Event

Kerby’s Garden Center is inviting the community to kick off the spring season and celebrate its 40th birthday on Saturday, March 7.

Mini seminars on favorite gardening topics will take place throughout the day, including houseplant care, butterfly gardening and growing cactus and succulents. Children will also enjoy the event with face painting and garden activities.

As a way of saying thank you to customers, Kerby’s is also giving away $40 gift cards at 40 minutes past the hour from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with the unveiling of a new butterfly mural.

Visit www.kerbysnursery.com for a full schedule of events. The nursery is located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave.

Mary & Martha House Receives $500 Donation

Mary & Martha House, which is located at 312 S. US Hwy. 41, is a charity that helps women get back on their feet after abusive or neglected home situations by providing emergency and transitional housing and support services.

On January 15, the Networking of Greater Brandon group honored Mary & Martha House with a donation of $500.

The donation is given from the collected membership dues of the group and all the money raised goes back onto the community, with the club members voting on who to donate to each year.

The purpose of Networking of Greater Brandon is to build a membership of businesspersons who are socially responsible and to encourage each member to form friendships and build trust with the other members in the group.

For more information on the Networking of Greater Brandon group, visit www.NetworkingOfGreaterBrandon.com.

Cruise Planners Franchise Owner Julie Irovando Named Top-Performing Travel Advisor

Julie Irovando from Valrico was once again among the top three producing travel advisors out of more than 2,500 agents within Cruise Planners’ home-based network.

Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, annually hosts an educational and fun-filled convention for more than 700 travel advisors and hundreds of trade partners.

For more than 20 years, Irovando has been the go-to travel advisor for those looking to personalize their group, family or leisure trips. Her dedication to creating perfect trips for her clients has earned her several accolades, including American Express Travel’s Excellence in Card Benefits Fulfillment Award, Travel Agent Central’s Top 25 All Stars and Celebrity Cruises’ Sales Associate Travel Partner of the Year.

“Becoming a Cruise Planners travel advisor has been one of the most rewarding decisions I have ever made,” said Irovando. “None of this would have been possible without the support of my business partner Tawnee Sons, our devoted employees and the Cruise Planners’ Home Office Team. Every day we strive to provide clients with the best deals and a seamless travel experience. The technology Cruise Planners continues to innovate and implement allows us to continue down this path of success.”

Travellers should reach out directly to Irovando at 643-2543 or visit www.world2sea.com to customize their next vacation experience.