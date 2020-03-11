When Isabella Rosal and her business partners at TBD@301 in Riverview started their tea, bowls and dessert store, they wanted to do business a little differently. They were committed to making the world a better place with sustainable practices.

This belief hasn’t changed for Rosal and her team. Now, they are also focusing on helping local businesses and nonprofits in the community.

One way TBD@301 does this is by adding the logos of local businesses and nonprofits to the drink sleeves of its tea cups.

“Putting info on our cup sleeves does not really cost extra for us, and we would love to use that medium to help our community more by featuring nonprofit organizations,” Rosal said. “This is going to be our first run with the project featuring USO because of our partnership with the Central Florida Office at Tampa International Airport.”

ECHO of Brandon (www.echofl.org) will be next, and then the Stano Foundation.

Paula Stano is the president of the Stano Foundation (www.stano.org) and she is thrilled to form this partnership with TBD@301.

“I love working with local businesses to not only promote what we do but what they do as well,” Stano said. “It’s truly a win-win situation for all of us.”

Rosal and her team are excited about their new opportunity for local businesses and nonprofits.

“The way it works is we will only print out one company/logo at a time for a certain batch of their choice; for example, 250, 500, 1,000 or 1,300 sleeves,” Rosal said. “Price starts at 18 cents per piece, which is comparable to a regular every door direct mailing price per flyer, which we are not 100 percent sure it reaches our target clients. With our cup sleeves, you know the message gets to the person, and they tend to hold on to them for at least 30 minutes.”

Rosal’s main goal of this project is awareness.

“We want to raise awareness, not just for the brand, but it also calls for the community on things that actually matters,” Rosal said.

For more information on TBD@301’s drink sleeves, email Rosal at letstalk@tbdcafe.com or contact her at 420-0013.

To learn more about TBD@301, visit www.tbdcafe.com. TBD@301 is located at 3840 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview.