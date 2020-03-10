Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Comedian Al Ernst Coming To SouthShore For Free Show

Could you use a good laugh? Calvary Church in Ruskin is hosting a hilarious evening with stand-up comedian Al ‘Groceries’ Ernst.

Ernst will come to Calvary for one show, free of charge, delivering a family-friendly night of laughter and community camaraderie with his JESUS TAKE THE WHEEL, ‘CAUSE I’M TRYING TO TEXT stand-up show.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m. in the Calvary Church Mission Center, located at 1250 E. College Ave. in Ruskin.

Fifth Annual Saint Anne Catholic Church Best Ball Golf Tournament Scramble

Saint Anne Catholic Church’s fifth annual Best Ball Golf Tournament will be held at the Summerfield Golf Course, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview, on Saturday, March 28.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. After February 28, the cost is $75 per player.

There will be prizes for first, second and third place; a putting contest for $50; a longest drive for $50; most accurate drive for $50; closest to the pin on all par3s for $50; and a hole-in-one prize of $10,000.

Proceeds will benefit Saint Anne Community Outreach programs in the SouthShore community.

Forms can be obtained at the church office on 106 11th Ave. NE. in Ruskin or by calling John Barr at 294-7291 or Diane Rezaii at 615-364-8489.

The Passover Experience

Chabad of Brandon is excited about their new event ‘The Passover Experience.’

There will be a food tasting and pop-up shop featuring Passover foods at the Jewish Discovery Center, located at 1578 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, on Sunday, March 22 from 1-5 p.m.

Whether you celebrate Passover, are looking to save money or want to try some new foods, you will be glad you came to The Passover Experience. The Passover Experience is an extension of the year-round kosher meat delivery service available at kosherkaddy.com.

For the list of specials and items for sale, visit jewishbrandon.com/passoverexperience or call 771-8100.

Grace Community United Methodist Church Spring Market

The Spring Market will take place on Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

Organizers are seeking vendors to sell a variety of products, such as arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and more. National companies will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. The fee for a 10 ft. x 10 ft. space is $30. The market will be outdoors and vendors are asked to provide their own tents, tables and chairs.

To learn more, visit www.GraceCommunityMarket.com.

Chabad Of Brandon To Celebrate ‘Purim In NYC’

‘Purim in NYC’ is Chabad of Brandon’s creative twist to this year’s community Purim celebration.

There will be an airbrush painting by guest artist Rob Sardella, a buffet dinner of delicious NY-style foods, Jewish music and dancing and a multimedia reading of the biblical scroll of Esher, known in Hebrew as the Megillah.

The event will be held at the Jewish Discovery Center, located at 1578 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico on Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $18 per person or $54 per family.

RSVP online at jewishbrandon.com/rsvp or call 571-8100.

Bell Shoals Baptist Academy Hires New Technology Coordinator

Bell Shoals Baptist Academy (BSBA) has hired Cyndi Holcombe as its new technology coordinator.

Holcombe brings many years of technology experience, including owning her own businesses, 15 years of ministry experience from Bell Shoals Baptist Church and is currently the computer and STEM/robotics teacher at BSBA. She also has been coaching the BSBA competitive robotics teams, Panther Tech Black and Green.

The technology coordinator job responsibilities include overseeing the new iPad carts for classroom usage by elementary students and iPads for all sixth through eighth grade students for the fall 2020 school year.

Duties also involve leadership over program designing, implementation and development of the BSBA one-to-one iPad initiative as well as helping to coordinate technology to function well in the classroom.

For more information on BSBA, visit www.bsbacademy.com.