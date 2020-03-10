Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Incoming Superintendent Addison Davis

Hillsborough County Public Schools signed a new superintendent last month. Addison Davis has spent more than 20 years educating and supporting students in Florida. He began as a classroom teacher in Duval County and most recently served as the superintendent in Clay County. This past year, he was a finalist for Florida’s Superintendent of the Year.

Last month, in a unanimous vote, the Hillsborough County School Board selected Davis as its district’s next superintendent. On February 19, the Hillsborough County School Board approved the contract for Davis and had a short ceremony during the School Board Meeting.

Davis will start in Hillsborough County Public Schools on Monday, March 2 and work side by side with Superintendent Jeff Eakins during a two-week transition period. After spring break, Davis will become the acting superintendent, with Superintendent Eakins on administrative leave until his contract ends on Tuesday, June 30.

Davis will formally become superintendent of Hillsborough County Public Schools on Wednesday, July 1.

Durant Student Seeking Buyer For Her Swine

Ninth grader Caroline Haxton will be auctioning off her swine named Tater on Friday, February 28 at the Strawberry Festival. She is currently serving as the J.F. St. Martin (Durant Junior) FFA Chapter President and this is her first year raising and showing a swine.

If you plan on being at the auction, Caroline would love for you to bid on her pig, ear tag number 71. For additional information on the sale of the swine, email caroline.haxton@gmail.com.

Women Centered 4 Success

Local nonprofit Women Centered 4 Success partnered with area high schools to participate in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy for social change and justice via the second annual MLK Day of Service Student Pantry project.

After the successful 2019 Student Pantry project, the group was awarded a grant through Hillsborough Community College – MLK Day of Service to engage neighboring communities in transforming the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday into a day of citizen action and volunteer service.

Youth from four local high schools, including Spoto, Riverview, Kid’s Community College and Tampa Bay Technical, participated in the event and provided over 2,000 canned/dry goods.

Women Centered 4 Success is a nonprofit organization committed to providing support for women through equipping, encouraging and empowering them with the connection to tools and services they need for personal growth, housing, jobs and health care to achieve a better life.

For more information, contact Sheila Lewis, executive director, at 951-4268 or wc4s2016@gmail.com.

The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Caregiver College

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting the Alzheimer’s Association’s ‘Caregiver College,’ a series of educational classes to help you build your caregiver tool kit. When it comes to dementia caregiving, knowledge is power.

The classes include: Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s on Tuesday, March 17; Healthy Living for the Brain & Body on Tuesday, March 24; Effective Communication Strategies on Tuesday, March 31; and Legal & Financial Planning on Tuesday, April 7.

All classes will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Come to one class or come to four classes. There is no fee to attend.

These classes will be held at The Bridges on 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Seating is limited. Please reserve a seat by calling 800-272-3900.

Kindergarten Roundup

Calling all future Kindergarten parents. Plan to attend a Ready for Kindergarten event at an elementary school near you. These events will offer students and families a firsthand look at kindergarten life and the opportunity to see the school and meet the staff.

For more information, visit www.sdhc.k12.fl.us/doc/2276/bold-beginnings/kindergarten/kindergartenreg/.

Master Gardener Library Program

The Bloomingdale library is hosting a program that introduces microirrigation for patio and container gardening on Wednesday, March 4.

It also includes gardening fundamentals and a free kit to get you started. One free kit will be provided to each household that completes and turns in a survey.

The program covers microirrigation components, setup and maintenance for the kits provided. Don’t forget to bring a plant or other gardening item for a fun drawing.

The Bloomingdale library located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Wolves 11U Win FishHawk President’s Day Bash

After finishing number one in the nation at the Triple-A level last year, the 11U FishHawk Wolves won again last month.

The Wolves improved their record 7-2 and will head to Viera for their next tournament on Saturday, March 7.