Healthcare Solutions Team Is Here To Help

Do you need help navigating the complex and often confusing healthcare insurance market? Ken Bardales and his team at Healthcare Solutions Team are the right people to help you. It is a local health insurance company with ‘A’ ratings that represents the top national carriers, such as Aetna, Cigna, United Healthcare, Humana, etc.

The professional licensed agents working there are ready to help you with your coverage needs, specializing in health, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and life plans.

Call the team today to discuss options for you and your family on 689-8800 or visit their website at hst-brandon.com. The office is located at 1040 E. Brandon Blvd. and is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Flagship Sailing Offers Offshore Training Cruise

Flagship Sailing, based in Ruskin, is offering an opportunity for sailors to accomplish a ASA 104 or ASA 106 certification in conjunction with an offshore passage next month.

The company, which offers year-round sailing instruction that is personal, enjoyable and affordable, is taking sailors on a 17- day and night live-aboard trip on an Island Packet 40 Cutter boat. Three days of preparation, pre-race activities in Little Harbor and St. Petersburg and all meals at sea are provided. The trip will also include four days and nights in Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

To learn more, visit www.flagshipsailing.com, email office@flagshipsailing.com or call 727-946-6542.

All American Title Insurance, Inc. Celebrates 25th Anniversary

All American Title Insurance, Inc. is a locally owned and operated agency. On March 5, Susan Luther, the owner/president, gathered her team together to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Together, they combine over 150 years of experience to offer a team approach to every closing to ensure that their clients’ transactions are handled to perfection.

All American Title Insurance, Inc. has helped thousands of families achieve their dream of homeownership; it compares with the biggest companies in technology and knowledge but keeps the small town community and customers at heart. Its years of experience and commitment to excellence make All American Title your number one ‘Home Town Title Company.’

All American is located at 679 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. www.allamtitle.com or call 684-3330.

Southwest Florida Rheumatology Welcomes New Doctor

Southwest Florida Rheumatology is proud to welcome Gina Prakash, MD as the latest provider to their team of physicians. Dr. Prakash is board certified in internal medicine and rheumatology; she chose to specialize in rheumatology because she values making a difference in the lives of patients whose diseases are often misunderstood.

She finds that it is often like solving a puzzle to determine an accurate diagnosis and effective treatment plan. With the specialty’s ever-growing research, it is one of the most exciting and challenging branches of medicine to practice.

Window Genie Offers More Than Clean Windows

Mike and Mindy Barker of Window Genie of Southeast Tampa Bay are excited to bring their services to the area. Offering gutter clean-out, house washing, concrete and paver washing and sealing and holiday lighting, in addition to window washing, the Barkers stated, “We wash windows and a whole lot more!”

To contact Window Genie, call 906-5200 or visit www.windowgenie.com/se-tampa.

You can also find the business on Facebook by searching Window Genie of Southeast Tampa.

New Vet Clinic Offers Affordable Alternative To Veterinary ER

UrgentVet, the first dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, is expanding into the Brandon area, opening a new clinic in the BayCare HealthHub at 2446 Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

UrgentVet fills the widening care gap that exists between traditional daytime veterinary practices and specialized 24-hour emergency hospitals, providing affordable after-hours relief on weeknights, weekends and holidays year-round.

“We’re so excited to be opening up our next location in Brandon to serve pets and pet parents,” said Dr. Jim Dories, founder of UrgentVet. “We specifically sought out Brandon because we know it’s a very family and pet-friendly community, and the opportunity to secure space in the BayCare HealthHub just reinforced our decision to open a clinic here.”

UrgentVet – Brandon will be open from 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit UrgentVet.com.

New Senior Living Community Coming To Plant City

Local Plant City senior living developers are partnering with nationally recognized Solinity to bring world-class, locally owned senior housing options to Plant City. Palm Cove will consist of 47 beautiful apartments designed to meet the needs of seniors, offering assisted living, memory care and respite services.

The community will offer assistance with all activities of daily living, including culinary services, social programming, therapies and pharmacy to ensure the physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of residents.

Solinity CEO Josh Crisp said, “Solinity is excited to form this partnership with the local owners of the community to meet the growing and insufficient senior housing needs of Plant City. I was inspired by the vision that was shared with me by the late owner, Mark Jordan.”

“Mark’s goal was to create a culture of caring. The Solinity team truly understands what Palm Cove is all about and every team member listens and communicates at all levels to stay focused on creating the type of community that the founders envisaged,” said Mike Tatum, owner of Palm Cove.

Palm Cove is expected to open in fall 2020 at 2102 N. Shannon Ave. in Plant City and is now leasing. A leasing and hospitality center will open at 110 S. Collins St. in Plant City in the downtown district. To schedule an appointment and learn more, visit PalmCoveLiving.com or call 444-5299.

Thai Restaurant Under New Management

When you’re in the mood for the best authentic Thai food, think of Thai Hot (formerly Thai Xpress). Whether you’re looking for a family takeout or a date night dinner for two, the menu is sure to have something for everyone. The food is made fresh while you wait and the spices are adjusted to your liking, from mild to HOT.

Thai Hot is family-owned and operated, taking great pride in providing fresh, high-quality ingredients for a fast and delicious meal at an affordable price. The Thai Hot family welcomes you for dine-in, get takeout and call ahead when ordering for lunch and dinner.

Thai Hot can be found in the same plaza as the neighborhood Wal-Mart at 921 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. Call 643-THAI (8424) to learn more or to place an order.

Cardel Homes Announces Final Opportunities In Sandhill Ridge

If you are looking to purchase a property or build in Cardel Homes’ award-winning community, Sandhill Ridge, you’d better make a decision soon, as only a few opportunities remain. The gated community offers five floor plans ranging from 2,010 to 3,132 square feet.

Guests can tour Cardel’s fully furnished model home at 11409 Tanner Ridge Pl. in Riverview, off of Boyette Rd., or call the Sandhill Ridge sales office at 571-7171 for more information.

AdventHealth Closing The Gap On Healthcare Needs

AdventHealth just opened a 24-hour, 16-bed emergency room at 305 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon to help serve the healthcare needs of East Hillsborough County. The emergency room is the latest in the company’s expansion plans to create a connected network of healthcare throughout Tampa Bay.

Denyse BalesChubb, president and CEO of AdventHealth Tampa and AdventHealth Brandon ER, said, “We are excited to expand our network of care to make a significant impact on improving the lives of all we serve. This is a growing community with growing health and wellness needs, and we want to be part of the solution of making high-quality healthcare easily accessible to anyone in need of care.”

By adding this emergency room, families now have direct access to a healthcare system close to home. The AdventHealh Brandon ER will be staffed with board-certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses who specialize in emergency care for adults and children.

Additionally, the ER will offer a dedicated AdventHealth ambulance to transport patients if they have extended healthcare needs.

New Human Resources Advisor Office Opens

Vong Keovongsa, MSHM, PHR opened his human resources support services business recently at 1219 Millennium Pkwy., Ste. 138 in Brandon. His company, My HR Advisor, LLC, provides advisory and HR support services for small to medium business owners, including payroll services, legal compliance and recruiting.

Though it has a professional suite, services are primarily available via a dedicated client portal online, offering the most flexible and convenient way to get professional HR support at a fraction of the cost of a full-time HR professional.

For more details, visit its website, www.myhradvisor.com, or call 1-866-4MYHRPRO.

Humana Hiring Almost 200 Full-Time Positions

Leading Health and well-being company Humana Inc recently announced it is looking to fill close to 200 new national phone sales positions in Tampa Bay. The inside sales agent positions will provide national phone sales and enrollment assistance for the company’s Medicare benefit plans and specialty products.

The positions are located at Humana’s call center in Tampa at NetPark on 5701 E. Hillsborough Ave.

Grade A Spanish Tutors Is Open For Business

Looking for some help with learning Spanish? The employees of Grade A Spanish Tutors can help. The new business serves Brandon, Riverview, Lithia and Valrico for children and adults struggling to learn the language. According to Owner Kevin Kemp, a Lithia resident, its tutor has more than 40 years of teaching and tutoring experience.

To learn more, call 763-5435 or visit www.GradeASpanishTutors.com.

Free Facial Beauty Seminar At River Hills Country Club

Dr. Rich Castellano, a face-lift specialist at ImageLift, will be hosting a facial beauty social mixer seminar. The event will be held at the River Hills Country Club on 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico at 1p.m. on Thursday, April 9, and lunch will be served. Along with information on the latest facial beauty assistance, there will be a raffle with a chance to win a syringe of filler.

To book your seat at this seminar, please call 888-875-3223 or look for more details at www.imagelift.com.