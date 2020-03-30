As a business owner, time is the most valuable resource. Spend it running your business and leave the accounting and bookkeeping to Hallmark CPA Group LLC, a full-service CPA firm and Best of Tampa award-winner in the Certified Public Accountants category for the last 10 years.

With its two locations, 710 Oakfield Dr., Ste. 262 in Brandon and 2203 N. Lois Ave., 9th floor in Tampa, Hallmark CPA Group is devoted to helping business owners manage their finances so they can spend their time building their businesses and doing what they love.

It offers a broad range of services to help clients keep their businesses running smoothly, including receivables, payables and payroll management. It prepares financial statements, offers bookkeeping services, cash flow and budgeting analysis, attest services, tax planning and compliance services as well as financial and retirement planning.

Hallmark CPA Group Founder Andrew J. Hall has more than 20 years of experience in the practice of public accounting and consulting and during that time has prepared more than 500 financial audits for clients.

“We become a business partner with our clients who are local businesses to help them reach their financial goals,” he said.

As part of this approach, Hallmark CPA Group regularly explains the new rules to clients so they better understand the decisions available to them.

One of the newest changes is the rules pertaining to the W-9 form (Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification), which allows for the inclusion of not only the familiar dependent count allowance but also to include certain deductions as part of the allowance within payroll taxes.

“This is a blessing and a curse, as always is the case with tax law,” Hall said. “The blessing being that, if used properly, it can mean more money in your paycheck; however, the strain comes when it is overused or the lower tax taken from the paycheck is not understood.”

He said it can be a big surprise when a client that normally has a large refund is informed they owe money.

“Please carefully calculate the new W-9,” he said.

Hallmark CPA Group develops a coordinated plan for each of its clients to manage accounting requirements and reduce tax liabilities, helping businesses track expenses, manage cash flow and capitalize on opportunities for growth.

“We take great pride in our clients’ successes and help steer them toward their goals,” said Hall. “If you need help with anything, please get in touch with us.”

For more information, visit www.hcpagrp.com or call 283-0642.