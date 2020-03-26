Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Bullfrog Creek To Celebrate Two-Year Anniversary With Party

It’s hard to believe, but Bullfrog Creek Brewing will be celebrating its two-year anniversary with a weekend of fun-filled entertainment and, of course, beer. The events will take place at the brewery, located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, over the weekend of March 21 and 22.

Saturday’s festivities will start at 12 Noon; there will be live music, food trucks and a special beer release. Minigames will continue throughout the day and the evening will end with free dueling pianos.

Sunday will continue the celebrations with a Low Country boil, music from the Old Man Garage Band and finish up with an evening of Marvel-themed trivia.

For more details, visit www.Bullfrogcreek.com or call 703-8835.

Window Genie Offers More Than Clean Windows

Mike and Mindy Barker of Window Genie of Southeast Tampa Bay are excited to bring their services to the area.

Offering gutter clean-out, house washing, concrete and paver washing and sealing and holiday lighting, in addition to window washing, the Barkers stated, “We wash windows and a whole lot more!”

To contact Window Genie, call 906-5200 or visit www.windowgenie.com/se-tampa. You can also find the business on Facebook by searching Window Genie of Southeast Tampa.

New Vet Clinic Offers Affordable Alternative To Veterinary ER

UrgentVet, the first dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, is expanding into the Brandon area, opening a new clinic in the BayCare HealthHub at 2446 Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

UrgentVet fills the widening care gap that exists between traditional daytime veterinary practices and specialized 24-hour emergency hospitals, providing affordable after-hours relief on weeknights, weekends and holidays year-round.

“We’re so excited to be opening up our next location in Brandon to serve pets and pet parents,” said Dr. Jim Dories, founder of UrgentVet. “We specifically sought out Brandon because we know it’s a very family and pet-friendly community, and the opportunity to secure space in the BayCare HealthHub just reinforced our decision to open a clinic here.”

UrgentVet – Brandon will be open from 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit UrgentVet.com.

New Senior Living Community Coming To Plant City

Local Plant City senior living developers are partnering with nationally recognized Solinity to bring world-class, locally owned senior housing options to Plant City. Palm Cove will consist of 47 beautiful apartments designed to meet the needs of seniors, offering assisted living, memory care and respite services.

The community will offer assistance with all activities of daily living, including culinary services, social programming, therapies and pharmacy to ensure the physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of residents.

Solinity CEO Josh Crisp said, “Solinity is excited to form this partnership with the local owners of the community to meet the growing and insufficient senior housing needs of Plant City. I was inspired by the vision that was shared with me by the late owner, Mark Jordan.”

“Mark’s goal was to create a culture of caring. The Solinity team truly understands what Palm Cove is all about and every team member listens and communicates at all levels to stay focused on creating the type of community that the founders envisaged,” said Mike Tatum, owner of Palm Cove.

Palm Cove is expected to open in fall 2020 at 2102 N. Shannon Ave. in Plant City and is now leasing. A leasing and hospitality center will open at 110 S. Collins St. in Plant City in the downtown district. To schedule an appointment and learn more, visit PalmCoveLiving.com or call 444-5299.

Thai Restaurant Under New Management

When you’re in the mood for the best authentic Thai food, think of Thai Hot (formerly Thai Xpress). Whether you’re looking for a family takeout or a date night dinner for two, the menu is sure to have something for everyone. The food is made fresh while you wait and the spices are adjusted to your liking, from mild to HOT.

Thai Hot is family-owned and operated, taking great pride in providing fresh, high-quality ingredients for a fast and delicious meal at an affordable price. The Thai Hot family welcomes you for dine-in, get takeout and call ahead when ordering for lunch and dinner.

Thai Hot can be found in the same plaza as the neighborhood Wal-Mart at 921 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. Call 643-THAI (8424) to learn more or to place an order.

Free Facial Beauty Seminar At River Hills Country Club

Dr. Rich Castellano, a face-lift specialist at ImageLift, will be hosting a facial beauty social mixer seminar. The event will be held at the River Hills Country Club on 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico at 1p.m. on Thursday, April 9, and lunch will be served.

Along with information on the latest facial beauty assistance, there will be a raffle with a chance to win a syringe of filler. To book your seat at this seminar, please call 888-875-3223 or look for more details at www.imagelift.com.

New Human Resources Advisor Office Opens

Vong Keovongsa, MSHM, PHR opened his human resources support services business recently at 1219 Millennium Pkwy., Ste. 138 in Brandon. His company, My HR Advisor, LLC, provides advisory and HR support services for small to medium business owners, including payroll services, legal compliance and recruiting.

Though it has a professional suite, services are primarily available via a dedicated client portal online, offering the most flexible and convenient way to get professional HR support at a fraction of the cost of a full-time HR professional.

For more details, visit its website, www.myhradvisor.com, or call 1-866-4MYHRPRO.

Crafty Crab Celebrates One Year In Business

Crafty Crab offers fresh seafood and authentic recipes and is celebrating a year in business this month. When you walk into the restaurant, you will immediately experience Southern charm and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere that makes you feel at home. Whether you are stopping for a business lunch, family dinner, date night or a night out with friends, you’ve come to the perfect spot.

Delicious, hot-style seafood with generous portions is what you can expect with every meal. Chefs are cooking up crab, crawfish, calamari and lobster in the kitchen, made fresh daily. Not into shellfish? Try the Cajun rice, chicken tenders and other flavorful meal options.

Crafty Crab knows food tastes better with your hands, so don’t be shy—dig in! The signature New Orleans-style Low Country boil is a feast for seafood lovers and perfect for a casual dinner. The restaurant makes its own seasoning to create a unique arrangement of flavors.

Crafty Crab is located at 704 E. Brandon Blvd. and can be reached at 278-5111. For more information, visit www.craftycrabrestaurant.com.

Local Business Owner Releases Book To Share Message Of Hope

After nearly losing everything to cancer, local entrepreneur, business owner and author Jacky Costello found the meaning of life—at least the meaning of hers.

Costello’s new book, How Far I Have Risen: Coming Clean About Cancer, God and My American Dream, details her early life in East Germany, starting a family, her battle with cancer, the crushing pain of a loss she never thought she’d have to face, finding her best friend, finding her faith, finding herself and building her business in the face of it all.

It’s a true page turner that will lead you through the gamut of emotions as you follow in her footsteps through Germany and her eventual move to the United States, taking you from tears to laughter and a renewed sense of empowerment and love.

Costello is the owner of Custom Cleanups, LLC, a five-star rated housecleaning company serving the FishHawk, Lithia, Brandon and Greater Tampa Bay areas.

Through Custom Cleanups’ partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Costello and her team provide services free of charge to those battling cancer because, as she mentions in her book, sometimes it’s the little semblances of normal that help you keep it all together when you’re fighting for your life. She is honored to be able to give back to her community in this and many other ways.

How Far I Have Risen: Coming Clean About Cancer, God and My American Dream will be released on Amazon in March, and Costello celebrated with a meet-the-author event and book signing at Tin Roof Trading.

Learn more about Costello and her company at www.customcleanups.com. For any questions or to connect with her for author-related information, reach out via email at customcleanups@gmail.com.

Kerby’s Garden Center Celebrates 40 Years With Community Event

Kerby’s Garden Center invited the community to kick off the spring season and celebrate its 40th birthday on March 7.

The unveiling of a large, new butterfly mural kicked off the event, followed by mini seminars on favorite gardening topics throughout the day, including houseplant care, butterfly gardening and growing cacti and succulents. Children also enjoyed the event with face painting and garden activities.

As a way of saying thank you to its customers, Kerby’s is also gave away $40 gift cards at 40 minutes past each hour from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Visit www.kerbysnursery.com for more information. The nursery is located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner.

Grade A Spanish Tutors Is Open For Business

Looking for some help with learning Spanish? The employees of Grade A Spanish Tutors can help.

The new business serves Brandon, Riverview, Lithia and Valrico for children and adults struggling to learn the language. According to Owner Kevin Kemp, a Lithia resident, its tutor has more than 40 years of teaching and tutoring experience.

To learn more, call 763-5435 or visit www.GradeASpanishTutors.com.