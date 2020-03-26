Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I decided to become an orchestra teacher because of my love for music. My entire day is spent sharing music with others, and it’s really wonderful.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

My goal as a teacher is to teach students the fundamentals of playing a stringed instrument; this provides students with the tools needed to express themselves through their music.

What would your students be surprised to find out about you?

My students would be surprised to discover that I enjoy scuba diving and have dove in the Blue Hole in Belize.

What is one of your hidden talents?

One of my hidden talents is that I have an excellent arm and can throw a very accurate spiral football.

What is your favorite dish from the school cafeteria?

I always bring my lunch but have enjoyed the chicken sandwich a few times.

What is your favorite book and why?

My favorite book is Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand, and I have read it several times. The reason why I like it so much is because it really challenges the way I think. The book makes so much sense to me philosophically, but it always seems that I approach life in a way that is completely different.

What are your hobbies outside of the classroom?

My hobby is watching professional baseball on TV, going to the Rays game and watching my son play baseball—all things baseball!

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

“Be the change that you wish to see in the world.” – Mahatma Gandhi

