By Taylor Newman

The Florida Holocaust Museum (FHM) is bringing the story of well-known holocaust victim Anne Frank to life with its new exhibit, ‘Let Me Be Myself: The Life Story of Anne Frank.’

The walk-through exhibit is full of sights and interactions that allow you to go back to the 1930s when World War II was just beginning. The exhibit is now open to the public through January 24, 2021.

‘Let Me Be Myself’ tells the story of Anne Frank in a modern way, addressing current day issues of identity, exclusion and discrimination. Anne Frank’s experiences connect deeply with today’s youth as they grow and learn that all actions and words matter. Brandon Perdomo, exhibit coordinator from the Anne Frank Center, is an interdisciplinary artist from New York City.

The tour allows the attendee to see what it might have been like back during the time of the Holocaust and even see some artifacts that have been preserved from that time.

“The Anne Frank exhibition has been extremely well received by the public,” said Kristen Davis, director of marketing and public relations.

Not only that, but there is also an interactive virtual reality (VR) experience that goes along with this tour. The VR experience by Force Field VR and Oculus Studios allows the viewer to join Anne Frank in her Secret Annex and see what it was like for her and her family during those hard times.

“The individual virtual reality experience will take you back to 1942-1944, when Anne Frank, her family and friends were hidden from Nazi persecution in the Secret Annex,” said Davis. “This virtual reality experience takes you on a 360 degree tour of every room in the annex, which they have furnished as they were during the war. This virtual reality experience uses Anne’s quotes to highlight memories and everyday events that took place during her days spent in the annex. It takes approximately 25 minutes.”

The VR experience is included with the museum entrance fee, which is $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, $10 for college students and veterans, $8 for students under 18 and free for active U.S. military, museum members, USF students with ID and children 6 and under.

However, reservations are required at https://bookwhen.com/flholocaustmuseumvr and the experience is available through March.

The Florida Holocaust Museum is located at 55 5th St. S. in St. Petersburg and is open daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Go to www.flholocaustmuseum.org/.