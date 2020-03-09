Tampa Bay AirFest is coming this year to once again prove that the sky isn’t the limit, and the GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will show off this fact along with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who will be headlining the event, and many other performers on Saturday and Sunday, March 28 and 29.

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team consists of six WWII-era SNJ aircraft performing 18-minute, lowlevel, precision-flying demonstrations in air shows throughout the U.S. this year, starting at Tampa Bay AirFest 2020. The team will perform on both days.

The GEICO Skytypers ‘skytype’ by creating giant messages in the sky using five aircraft flying in a tight, line-abreast formation. A computer located in the lead aircraft sends radio signals to the other planes, coordinating dot matrix-style messages with environmentally-friendly, 1,000-foot-tall puffs of white smoke.

“Air show spectators and aviation enthusiasts will witness our ‘warbirds’ perform a dynamic demonstration designed by team members who served in the U.S. military,” said Larry ‘Boss’ Arken, squadron commander and team flight lead. “We look forward to introducing this season’s tactical flight maneuvers alongside other top premier military and civilian performers.”

2020 marks the Blue Angels’ 74th year of displaying the professionalism, precision and power of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps with exemplary naval aviation, and the team of 130 active-duty Sailors and Marines is proud to represent their fellow service members in their mission of inspiring fans to achieve excellence and follow their dreams.

Other performers at the event include: the F-22 Demo Team, who will also team up with the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation; the C-17 Globemaster III Demo Team; Michael Goulian; Kirby Chambliss; the Red Bull Canopy Pilots; a Red Bull helicopter with Rainer Wilke; the ParaCommandos; Wild Blue, the RV-8A of Wild Blue Rodeo, LLC; a KC-135 Stratotanker; Jim Tobul and ‘Korean War Hero,’ his F4U-4 Corsair; Scott ‘Scooter Yoak and his Quick Silver P51; Rob Reider; and George Cline with AirBoss, Inc.

Tampa Bay AirFest 2020 will take place at MacDill Air Force Base on 9211 Marina Bay Dr. in Tampa. Gates open at 8 a.m.; admission and parking are free. Visit www.tampabayairfest.com or call 828-7469.