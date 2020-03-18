Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Local Ministry Honored By Moody Radio

Steve Turbeville, president and CEO of Lighthouse Ministries, Inc., a nonprofit organization that has been serving the poor and homeless of West Central Florida since 1977, was recently honored by Moody Radio with its Bold Steps Award.

The Bold Steps Award was specifically created to recognize and honor contributions made by individuals to enhance the reach and visibility of the gospel of Jesus Christ in their local community.

The award was given to Turbeville for his contributions to the community with Lighthouse Ministries.

Doug Hastings, vice president of Moody Radio, said, “We thank you for the continued partnership and service over the years. Lighthouse Ministries is an encouragement and example of faithfulness to follow God’s leading. Moody would like to thank you for your ministry to the community and example over the years, and we thank you and your family for celebrating with us along with Dr. Jobe and other Moody friends.”

Moody Radio is a ministry of Moody Bible Institute in Chicago.

For more information on Lighthouse Ministries, please contact Turbeville, at 863-687-4076 (extension 232) or 863-712-4503 or visit www.lighthousemin.org.

Christian Artist Danny Gokey To Perform At Bell Shoals Baptist Church

On Friday, March 27, Christian music artist Danny Gokey brings his Unplugged: Stories & Songs Tour to Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon.

The GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award-winning artist was also a third place finalist on season eight of the television singing competition American Idol. Gokey is best known for his songs “Hope in Front of Me,” “Rise” and “Haven’t Seen it Yet.”

Also joining Gokey on the tour is Coby James. The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m. for general admission with first-come, first-serve seating. Tickets are available online at www.transparentproductions.com.

VIP options are available with an added VIP meet and greet, photo opportunity and early entrance for access to the best seats. Ticket prices range from $19.95 to $75 per person.

More information on the musicians can be found at www.dannygokey.com and www.cobyjames.com. Bell Shoals is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.

Fifth Annual Saint Anne Catholic Church Best Ball Golf Tournament Scramble

Saint Anne Catholic Church’s fifth annual Best Ball Golf Tournament will be held at the Summerfield Golf Course, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview, on Saturday, March 28.

Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $70 per player if registered by Friday, February 28. After February 28, the cost is $75 per player.

There will be prizes for first, second and third place; a putting contest for $50; a longest drive for $50; most accurate drive for $50; closest to the pin on all par3s for $50; and a hole-in-one prize of $10,000.

Proceeds will benefit Saint Anne Community Outreach programs in the SouthShore community.

Forms can be obtained at the church office on 106 11th Ave. NE. in Ruskin or by calling John Barr at 294-7291 or Diane Rezaii at 615-364-8489.

The Passover Experience

Chabad of Brandon is excited about their new event ‘The Passover Experience.’

There will be a food tasting and pop-up shop featuring Passover foods at the Jewish Discovery Center, located at 1578 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, on Sunday, March 22 from 1-5 p.m.

Whether you celebrate Passover, are looking to save money or want to try some new foods, you will be glad you came to The Passover Experience. The Passover Experience is an extension of the year-round kosher meat delivery service available at kosherkaddy.com.

For the list of specials and items for sale, visit jewishbrandon.com/passoverexperience or call 771-8100.

Chabad Of Brandon To Celebrate ‘Purim In NYC’

‘Purim in NYC’ is Chabad of Brandon’s creative twist to this year’s community Purim celebration.

There will be an airbrush painting by guest artist Rob Sardella, a buffet dinner of delicious NY-style foods, Jewish music and dancing and a multimedia reading of the biblical scroll of Esher, known in Hebrew as the Megillah.

The event will be held at the Jewish Discovery Center, located at 1578 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico on Tuesday, March 10 at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $18 per person or $54 per family. RSVP online at jewishbrandon.com/rsvp or call 571-8100.

Bell Shoals Baptist Academy Hires New Technology Coordinator

Bell Shoals Baptist Academy (BSBA) has hired Cyndi Holcombe as its new technology coordinator.

Holcombe brings many years of technology experience, including owning her own businesses, 15 years of ministry experience from Bell Shoals Baptist Church and is currently the computer and STEM/robotics teacher at BSBA. She also has been coaching the BSBA competitive robotics teams, Panther Tech Black and Green.

The technology coordinator job responsibilities include overseeing the new iPad carts for classroom usage by elementary students and iPads for all sixth through eighth grade students for the fall 2020 school year.

Duties also involve leadership over program designing, implementation and development of the BSBA one-to-one iPad initiative as well as helping to coordinate technology to function well in the classroom.

For more information on BSBA, visit www.bsbacademy.com.

We’re Not Getting Any Younger

We’re Not Getting Any Younger is a series held by Congregation Beth Shalom that aims to help with the special challenges faced by middle aged individuals and beyond.

It will be held on Wednesday, March 4 and Sunday, March 23 at 7 p.m. The fee to participate in this series is $35 for nonmembers and $25 for members.

Congregation Beth Shalom located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for reservations.

Love First Christian Center Offers Life University Classes

Love First Christian Center is located at 12847 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview and will be offering the following Life University classes. For more information, visit www.lfcc.tv.

Financial Stewardship – January 27-April 13 (12 weeks):

Financial Stewardship is a class on money and finance management taught from an extensive biblical perspective. You’ll walk through the basics of budgeting, eliminating debt, planning, creating a plan for a solid financial future and much more. You will discover the role your finances are to have in your life and spiritual well-being.

DivorceCare – February 4-April 28 (13 weeks):

DivorceCare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s very difficult experiences. Most people will tell you that separation and divorce are the most painful and stressful experiences they’ve ever faced. It’s a confusing time when you feel isolated and have lots of questions about issues you’ve never faced alone.

DivorceCare 4 Kids (DC4K) – February 4-April 28 (13 weeks):

DC4K provides your children with a safe and neutral place to gain an age-appropriate understanding of separation and divorce. They will learn how to process and share their feelings. DC4K is designed for kids 5-12 years of age.

The Art of Marriage – March 3-April 7 (six weeks):

This course is designed to help build marriage the way God intended it to be. That’s why for more than 35 years, FamilyLife has been helping couples understand God’s plan for relationships. The Art of Marriage weaves together expert teaching, real-life stories, humorous vignettes and more to portray both the challenges and the beauty of God’s design for marriage.