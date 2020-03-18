By Gwen Rollings

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer. Communities and individuals across the globe unite in the fight against cancer as they form teams and raise critical funds.

This year, the Riverview Relay for Life’s theme is ‘A World Without Cancer’ and is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, from 12 Noon to Midnight at the Riverview High School football field on 11311 Boyette Rd.

The organizers of the Riverview Relay understand the devastating impact cancer has on our world. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 12.7 million people around the world find out each year that they have cancer.

Currently, 10 million new people are diagnosed with cancer each year, and the number is estimated to rise to 20 million in 17 years unless there is an effect prevention campaign. The economic impact of cancer is also significant.

The World Health Organization said, “The total annual economic cost of cancer in 2010 was estimated at $1.16 trillion and has been increasing.”

After reading the overwhelming statistics, it would seem impossible for one community, one neighborhood or one team to make the slightest difference in the fight against cancer. But cancer is personal. It affects one person, one family, one friendship.

That is why, this year, the Riverview Relay for Life is celebrating how each person can contribute to ending the impact of cancer on our world. It is hoping to raise $100,000, honor 25 survivors of cancer and thank 10 community sponsors but need your help to do that through business and individual donations.

Michelle Battle, who is the logistics lead for the Riverview Relay and is in charge of day of event operations, set up and schedule, explained, “Relay for Life Riverview is unique in that the majority of the participating teams are students from multiple schools, from public to private. Each school’s clubs have various ways to help remember those who have passed, raise money for resources and recognize both those fighting cancer and those who care for them.”

In addition to viewing a ‘tour around the world’ with each team’s Relay site decorated for a different country, there will be fun activities such as a kids zone with a bounce house and younger children activities, live music featuring local artists and schools’ bands and in the works is a mascot race between a few local businesses in mascot costumes.

Come out and prove that each person can bring this global giant of cancer to its knees. For more information, contact tammy.schoonover@cancer.org.