I recently received a letter from an inmate that totally touched my heart.

Actually, the publisher of my Too Blessed to be Stressed books received the letter then forwarded it to me.

The female, 40-something inmate, whom I’ll call Shelly, had a spiritual heart transplant nine months ago while in jail on drug charges as a result of her decade-long search for a reason to keep living.

Ironically, Shelly found what she was searching for behind bars.

She had an encounter with a living, loving, powerful Savior who broke open the chains of addiction that had held her prisoner for most of her adult life.

Shelly writes, “I am very grateful for my time here at the jail. I found a new way of life. I have a peace and love like I have never had my whole life. I am grateful for being here to have had a chance to get to know the Lord Jesus Christ.”

She’s still in jail, but now rejoices in the freedom she feels, and she wants to help others behind bars experience the same liberation of spirit.

Shelly is active in an inmate group called ‘Women’s Bible Daily Devotions’ and closed her letter by asking my publisher if they would be kind enough to donate enough Too Blessed to be Stressed books for all the ladies in her group to have one of their own. And maybe even a few extra to share with those whose hearts and spirits are still imprisoned and searching for more.

Wow. Just. Wow.

My eyes started leaking as I read Shelly’s letter.

My heart was filled with gratitude that Papa God used my written words to burst through barriers I never anticipated and bring the light of His Word into a dark place I could not go myself.

To change lives. To break chains. To free spirits.

There surely is power in the name of Jesus.

Shelly is in a unique position to really shine for Jesus from the inside of that jail all the way to the outside. Would you join me in praying for Papa God to strengthen the personal faith-walk of Shelly—and other believers like her behind bars—in their resolve to live for Jesus?

And then He told them, “Go into all the world and preach the Good News to everyone, everywhere,” (Mark 16:15, NLT).