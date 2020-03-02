Florida seems like a picture-perfect paradise with its mild weather, beautiful beaches and unlimited activities at our fingertips. However, despite these sunny days, many Floridians suffer from various types of substance addictions.

Phoenix House Florida is a nonprofit and nationally recognized and accredited program, specializing in the treatment and prevention of substance use and mental health disorders.

Delivering the highest quality of care with professionalism and respect, Phoenix House Florida provides outstanding and accessible treatment to adults and teens. Over the past eight years, more than 14,000 patients have sought treatment at Phoenix House Florida.

Phoenix House Florida is accredited by CARF, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, a nationally recognized standard of excellence. In 2012, CARF awarded Phoenix House Florida accreditation confirming performance at the highest level of excellence, and it is fully licensed by the State of Florida Department of Children and Families.

The president and CEO of Phoenix House Florida, Maria Alvarez, is excited about the difference it is making in the community.

“Phoenix House Florida is proud to be a local nonprofit who has been delivering life-changing treatment to our local community for nearly 30 years,” said Alvarez. “We are proud to be the expert in the area to meet the unprecedented need for access to substance use treatment in Tampa and the surrounding area.”

Because everyone is unique, treatment at Phoenix House Florida is individualized to meet the particular needs of each patient. Its programming can accommodate stays from as short as one week to as long as one year. Also, it has contracted with most insurance providers to accept almost all insurance plans. It also offers an affordable self-pay option available.

Phoenix House Florida offers a wide variety of programs and services to meet most clients’ needs, including inpatient and outpatient programs, all of which utilize the latest evidence-based practices. Phoenix House Florida also provides educational and supportive services to family members, friends, significant others and the community.

“Our goal has always been and will continue to be to help more people live a healthier, more purposeful life in recovery,” said Alvarez.

For more information, visit www.phoenixfl.org.