GRAMMY-nominated artist Danny Gokey is thrilled to be bringing the Unplugged: Stories & Songs Tour to Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon on Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. with special guest Coby James.

Gokey will be performing all of his fan favorite songs from Christian radio as well as new music off his album, Haven’t Seen It Yet.

Tickets are on sale now, ranging from $14.95 (group) to $75 VIP tickets, which include a pre-show photo opportunity and first entry into the venue for the best seats. More information about this concert can be found at https://transparentproductions.com/events/danny-gokey-tampa.

Gokey became a favorite among millions of fans as a top three finalist on season eight of American Idol. In 2010, Gokey released his debut album, My Best Days, which garnered record first-week retail and digital album sales for a male debut artist in his musical genre and peaked at number four on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

In 2014, Gokey released his second album, Hope in Front of Me, debuting at number one on Billboard Christian Airplay Chart. His single, “Hope in Front of Me,” topped the Billboard Christian Airplay, Mediabase Christian Adult Contemporary and Billboard Christian AC Songs charts.

“Tell Your Heart to Beat Again” earned RIAA Gold Certification in May 2018. Gokey’s Christmas album, Christmas Is Here, and his most recent studio album, Rise (released in 2017), also debuted at number one on the Billboard charts and garnered the chart movers “Rise,” “The Comeback,” “Masterpiece” and “If You Ain’t In It.”

Gokey has earned multiple award nominations, including American Country Awards’ New/Breakthrough Artist of the Year, GMA Dove Awards’ New Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Song of the Year, Christmas Album of the Year and GRAMMY Awards’ Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, among several others.

Gokey is the founder of Better Than I Found It, formerly known as Sophia’s Heart, a nonprofit organization established to support and encourage organizations that are committed to making a difference in the world or their communities to go to the next level for exponential impact.

And on an individual level, the goal is to help and encourage each person to get involved in their communities, no matter how small the opportunity, to create meaningful changes.