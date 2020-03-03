Medi-Weightloss in Brandon is happy to be celebrating its 14th year of helping people reach their weight loss goals. The well-known and successful weight loss center was also voted Best of the Best in 2019 by the Tampa Bay Times.

The physicians and staff at the Brandon location work with patients to develop a program that will help individuals lose weight and learn to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Many people are stuck on the dieting roller coaster. At Medi-Weightloss, the staff teaches clients to learn to live healthy for life.

Michelle Hicks struggled with her weight for many years. With every passing year, losing weight became more difficult and the additional weight began to affect her health.

“My health was starting to pay the price from years of being overweight with high blood pressure and cholesterol,” said Hicks. “I was always tired and run down.”

Hicks tried different fad diets and programs, with little success.

“I’d been trying to lose weight on my own for months, with little to no results,” she recalled. “I would lose five pounds, then gain them right back.”

Then Hicks discovered Medi-Weightloss. After she researched the physician-supervised program, she ultimately was able to change her life.

At the Medi-Weightloss clinic in Brandon, a dedicated medical team, including the supervision of board-certified internist Andrew Weitzman, M.D., helps clients lose weight and learn to live healthier. After an initial consultation, a weight loss program was tailored to suit Hicks’ specific needs and she learned how to create a healthy lifestyle.

Ultimately, Hicks lost an amazing 55 lbs.

Medi-Weightloss reports that there are 250,000 people nationwide that have lost a combined total of over 6 million lbs. on the Medi-Weightloss Program.

Unlike other programs, customers are not required to purchase pre-packaged foods; however, there are MediWeightloss foods that can be purchased as an option.

