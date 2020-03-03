Bell Shoals Baptist Academy Hires New Technology Coordinator

Bell Shoals Baptist Academy (BSBA) has hired Cyndi Holcombe as its new technology coordinator. Holcombe brings many years of technology experience, including owning her own businesses, 15 years of ministry experience from Bell Shoals Baptist Church and is currently the computer and STEM/robotics teacher at BSBA. She also has been coaching the BSBA competitive robotics teams, Panther Tech Black and Green.

The technology coordinator job responsibilities include overseeing the new iPad carts for classroom usage by elementary students and iPads for all sixth through eighth grade students for the fall 2020 school year.

Duties also involve leadership over program designing, implementation and development of the BSBA one-to-one iPad initiative as well as helping to coordinate technology to function well in the classroom.

Backpacks On A Mission

South Shore United Methodist Church’s (SSUMC) ‘Backpacks on a Mission’ was recently awarded an MLK grant from HCC and the State of Florida.

As part of the MLK Day of Service at South Shore United Methodist Church, volunteers from the HCC Student Government Association, HCC Nursing students, Girl Scout Troop 33304 and members from SSUMC spent the morning transporting nonperishable items and stocking the Backpacks on a Mission pantry.

Backpacks on a Mission’s focus is to provide food for needy elementary school children over the weekend who might not have other resources available.

For more information, call 677-9482 or SSUMC, located at 11525 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

Win A Stingray Chevrolet Corvette At The Strawberry Festival

A 2020 Chevrolet Corvette will be raffled off on Sunday, March 8 at 5 p.m. at Stingray Chevrolet’s vehicle display on the Florida Strawberry Festival grounds.

Tickets for the raffle are $5 each and are available for purchase online until 3 p.m. or through 6 p.m. in person by Friday, March 6 at the Stingray Chevrolet dealership in Plant City.

Tickets can be purchased for all 11 days of the festival at the Stingray Chevrolet vehicle display until 4:40 p.m on Sunday, March 8.

There is a maximum of 50 tickets per person and you do not have to be present to win.

All proceeds benefit Unity in the Community, a Plant City organization that contributes to local youth organizations and groups that provide assistance to underprivileged families.

Baby Shower For Choices Women’s Center Of Brandon

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection is giving a baby shower for Choices Women’s Center of Brandon on Tuesday, March 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The event will take place at the group’s next luncheon, ‘Diapers, Dimples and Duckies,’ at Buckhorn Springs Country Club. Members explained that it will be a fun and joyous occasion to shower those in need who seek out Choices Women’s Center with baby needs of all kinds. Gifts will include diapers, wipes, bibs, bottles, blankets, gift cards and baby clothes up to size 2T.

There will be games with prizes together with lunch and a guest inspirational speaker. Tickets are $10 for first-time guests and $15 for everyone else.

The country club is located at 2721 South Miller Rd. in Valrico. This is a nondenominational event and no membership is required, but please make a reservation (and don’t forget your unwrapped baby gift) with Lillie at 740-0098.

Choices Annual Golf Tournament With Helicopter Drop

Choices, formerly known as the LifeCare Network, will hold its annual golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, March 6 at the newly renovated River Hills Country Club in Valrico.

Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and is followed by lunch and a helicopter golf ball drop. The shotgun start is at 12:45 p.m. The registration fee is $150 per person and includes golfing, lunch, dinner, a shirt, a goody bag and contests along the golf course.

The nonprofit exists to lead those they serve to know Christ, protect the sanctity of human life and promote biblical-based sexuality according to God’s plan for marriage. For more information, visit https://empoweredtochoose.net.

To register or become a sponsor for the golf fundraiser, please contact Jessica Rickenbach at jessica@choicesclinics.org or 654-0491. The River Hills Country Club is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico.

Overflow Church Market

Do you have a product or business you would like to promote?

Vendors are needed for the vendor show at Overflow Church in Riverview. The deadline for vendor sign up is Sunday, March 1, and rental space for a 6 ft. table (bring your own table) costs $25 and $35 for an 8 ft. x 8 ft. tent space (bring your own tent).

The event will take place Saturday, March 7 from 8 a.m.-12 Noon at 4929 Bell Shoals Rd. in Riverview.

For more information, visit www.myoverflowchurch.com or chris@myoverflowchurch.com. All proceeds benefit children and youth ministries.

Love First Christian Center – Life University Classes

Blended Families (The Smart Stepfamily) – April 21 to May 26 (six weeks):

Living in a stepfamily can be confusing, like feeling caught in the blenders swirl. Where will you be this weekend? Whose rules do you have to follow? Join this class to learn how to navigate life in a blended family. Use these tools to help form peaceful relationships that honor God. You will find that this new family of yours can be filled with blessing.

Christian Beliefs 101 – April 14 to June 16 (10 weeks):

There are certain teachings of the Bible that every Christian must know. Knowing the basic teachings of the Bible is important because what we believe affects how we live. Whether you’re a relatively new believer in Jesus or a mature Christian looking for a better understanding of the basics of the faith, Christian Beliefs is for you. You will learn about the Bible, the characteristics of God, what it means that we are created in the image of God, what God has done for us in Christ, the purpose of the church and much more.

The Art of Marriage – March 3 to April 7 (six weeks):

This course is designed to help build marriages the way God intended them to be. That’s why, for more than 35 years, FamilyLife has been helping couples understand God’s plan for relationships. The Art of Marriage weaves together expert teaching, real-life stories, humorous vignettes and more to portray both the challenges and the beauty of God’s design for marriage.

Love First Christian Center is located at 12847 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview offers a full line up of Life University classes. For more information, visit www.lfcc.tv.