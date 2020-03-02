On Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Brandon will host a concert featuring Moments Musicaux. The piano and flute duo will perform classical works from composers Vierne, KargElbert, Buxtehude, Godard, Rutter, Schubert and Mozart, as well as popular contemporary Christian music.

Moments Musicaux is comprised of Kathryn (Kathy) Thorson and Jane MacAlla Livingston. Thorson, a retired music educator and beloved church member, is known for her flute and vocal talent. Thorson is joined by her longtime friend and musical colleague, Livingston.

Livingston was a professor of keyboard studies at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin and is currently the organist and choir director of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Milford, Pennsylvania. The pair have been performing together for more than 20 years.

The concert is free and open to the public. A voluntary ‘love offering’ donation will be offered to the ALS Association Florida Chapter during the performance. Thorson’s husband passed away from ALS 11 years ago, and other families at First Presbyterian have also been affected by the disease.

Thorson said, “It is not a ‘well-known’ disease as it affects approximately only 20,000 people in the U.S. at any given time.”

She continued, “We would like to raise awareness of the disease. It is one that has no cure yet. There is always hope.”

Following the concert, the church’s care team will hold a reception in Mauldin Hall. First Presbyterian’s mission is ‘Praising God, Making Disciples, Changing Lives,’ which is evident by its numerous outreach projects held throughout the year.

“I am really happy that our congregation is hosting this musical event,” said Pastor Mike McCormack of First Presbyterian. “I’m looking forward to it, and raising money toward ALS research is very important to me too. I hope members of our community will attend this special night.”

Sunday services are held at 8:30 and 11 a.m. More information about the church and its other ministries can be found at www.fpcbrandon.org or by calling 689-4597. Visit Facebook and search Silver and Gold – By Moments Musicaux for more information about the event. The church is located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon.