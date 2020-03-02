In nature, spring is a time of rebirth and rejuvenation as we move from the chilly days of winter and into the blossoming of warmer days. For some, that may mean it’s time for deep cleaning, like washing windows, cleaning out the closet or replacing landscaping. For Christians, spring is also a time of renewal, from reflection and self-examination to deeply spiritual spring cleaning.

As you refresh your space at the start of this new season, don’t neglect the space inside of your heart and soul. Maybe your spiritual life just needs a new coat of paint—but whatever it is, spring cleaning can be a time of joy and renewal.

“Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me.” – Psalm 51:10



Spiritual Spring Cleaning

By Golden Keyes Parsons

Like the sun shining through the windows of our houses, the spotlight of the Holy Spirit investigates the corners of our hearts which may have accumulated debris through the winter of our souls. It’s time to discover and clean your spirit; keep the spiritual dust and grime cleared away from the corners of your spirit. Clean hearts lead to better habits, more joy, more forgiveness and a beautiful soul.



Searching for Spring: How God Makes All Things Beautiful in Time

By Christine Hoover

This book takes readers on a treasure hunt for beauty in both familiar and unexpected places. Throughout the changing seasons, even with a wavering faith, people can renew their strength with a spiritual cleansing. This book is a welcome reminder that God never stops His redemptive work and that there is a time for everything under heaven.



Spring: A Season Of Hope (90-Day Devotional)

By Broadstreet Publishing

Spring is a season of hope, excitement and change. It’s also the season of growth and new beginnings. We spend time enjoying God’s beautiful creation, strolling in parks or watching birds from the window. We plant seeds and water and wait for signs of new life. This devotional will encourage you to spend some time with God, celebrating His amazing handiwork. Experience expectation, joy and excitement during the season of hope.



Springtime for the Soul: A Lenten Devotional

By Mel Shoemaker

This book is a series of readings and meditations composed for Christians who are on a quest to grow and gain a greater understanding of faith. Readers will find the daily devotions and the meditations refreshing and encouraging, cultivating the crusty winter soil of the heart and germinating new thoughts concerning the essentials of living faithful with joy.