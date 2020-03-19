There is a saying that goes, “Good ideas start with brainstorming. Great ideas start with coffee.” Lisa Henney would definitely agree with this saying, because coffee is her business.

“I have been involved in the restaurant and cafe business most of my adult life,” Henney said. “I live with my husband, Tom, and over the past five years I have been creating new ways to help my husband with his ailments through more natural solutions and healthier options. I wanted to create a place where the community could gather over a cup of ‘caw-fee,’ a freshly brewed tea or simple pastry.”

Henney is the owner of the new coffee and CBD shop in Valrico called Chill Caw-Fee. She is originally from Queens, New York, and you can hear her New Yorker accent when she says “caw-fee.”

“We have been traveling the state and country helping to educate people on the benefits of cannabis and hemp CBD. So, when the laws changed here in Florida, it just made sense to combine the two things we do naturally under one roof,” Henney said. “We moved into the T Marie’s location on Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and opened our doors earlier this month.”

T-Marie’s traditionally hosted an artisan market, and Henney will continue the tradition.

“We have decided that it would be great to relaunch and provide a place for the community to gather and support local artisans and businesses like ours,” Henney said. “We are starting in early March and will have one every second and fourth Sunday of the month. Occasionally, we may have a special Friday night or Saturday gathering.”

The market is called Valrico Artisan Faire. If you ask what makes Chill Caw-Fee different from other coffee shops in the area, Henney will tell you, “Caw-Fee, although it is my New York way of saying coffee, it also means Cannabinoids And Wellness For Every Experience.”

Henney said, “We have a hemp store embedded within our coffee shop and will be providing education for patients. We also will be hosting open mic night, private events and other fun gathering activities for the community.”

Henney also believes strongly in keeping things local. “The local businesses drive the community; as a small business owner, I know firsthand how difficult it is to build a profitable business while trying to keep up with the big organizations,” Henney said.

“We hope the market helps to support the local artisans and we hope to open our location to local products as well.”

To learn more about Chill Caw-Fee, visit www.chillcawfee.com or call Henney at 549-9068. The shop is located at 2208 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico and is open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.