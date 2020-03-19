Former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” John Huy Vuong of Bloomingdale has an amazing and beautiful future ahead of him.

Vuong is a senior at Bloomingdale High School and has recently earned appointments and nominations to the United States Military Academy at West Point, the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy as a member of the Class of 2024 from Congressman Ross Spano.

“Growing up, one of my favorite things to do was listen to my dad’s stories regarding how the American soldiers had rescued his dad from the Viet Cong before the Fall of Saigon in April 1975,” Vuong said. “Among the many stories, my dad would share his experiences serving in the United States Air Force, which has created my sense of American pride and the desire to become a leader of character, integrity and to serve my country.”

From a very young age, Vuong has always had an interest in becoming a pilot.

“I began to realize the best way to achieve my life goal to become a pilot by attending one of the Service Academies,” Vuong said. “In addition, being on the AFJROTC Drill Team for my first two years of high school has heavily contributed to my own character development, especially integrity. I’ve developed a sense of how to live life correctly, and to benefit myself and other people. The honor code that I follow has incredibly changed the amount of integrity I inherit and will help take me a long way in life successfully.”

Vuong’s guidance counselor at Bloomingdale High School, Jennifer Young, is proud of all his academic accomplishments.

“Many students manage to achieve academic success in high school, but it is the exceptional student who manages to be very involved in extracurricular activities, be a member of numerous clubs, plays sports and still have an impressive GPA,” Young said. “John is a multitasker who puts one hundred percent into everything he does. John will be an indisputable asset to the college he attends—his resilience and maturity will only fuel his capacity as a difference-maker, capable of anything he sets his mind to do. I recommend him without reservation and can’t wait to see what he does next!”

Vuong is now tasked with deciding which military appointment he will choose. “I plan to pursue a career in United States military service,” Vuong said. “Serving in the military is not for everyone, but for me there is no better way to become a better leader of character and to serve my country.”