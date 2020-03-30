By Mandy New

New Hope will be moving all of our worship services, both English and Spanish, to online only starting on March 22. We invite our community near and far to join us at findnewhope.com or on Facebook on Sunday mornings at 8:00, 9:30 and 11:00 a.m. for a time of worship. We are also offering resources for families to help their children and youth stay connected.

Daily videos on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/findnewhopefl, will provide updated announcements and a time to worship no matter where you are throughout the day. We anticipate continuing our Food Co-Op on the first and third Tuesday of the month in a drive-thru format and are moving to virtual classrooms for our small group opportunities.

If you would like to register for our Food Co-Op, visit www.findnewhope.com/food-coop to prepay for our next meeting. One food unit will consist of a hefty amount of produce and a dozen eggs. The cost is $5 per unit with a limit of two per family.

In Psalm 46, we are reminded that it is God who is our refuge and strength, and our ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, let us not fear, but with confidence, use this opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus through our prayers and our care for others. We know that throughout this storm, #collateralblessings will be seen, heard and experienced.

If you are in need of prayer, email us anytime at prayer@findnewhope.com. If you have any questions, you can contact us at info@findnewhope.com.

New Hope United Methodist Church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. Contact us at 689-4161, via email at info@findnewhope.com or online at findnewhope.com.