No matter how many times you hear Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in the elevator, nothing compares to the synergy of seeing it live on stage. Just like nothing matches the thrill of fingers flying across the keyboard for Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, or the goosebumps as redemption rises from despair in Bach’s St. John Passion.

Experience it all live with The Florida Orchestra throughout March and early April.

Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 (Friday to Sunday, March 6-8):

Here’s just one reason why Rachmaninoff’s piano concertos are so difficult: he had famously large hands that could span 12 keys. One of the toughest is his Piano Concerto No. 3, called the ‘Mount Everest’ for the piano because it’s a real thriller to watch live—especially with electrifying pianist Joyce Yang.

Michael Francis conducts the program, which also includes Beethoven’s playful Symphony No. 8 and Sibelius’ final Symphony No. 7. Kids and teens get in free with Classical Kids tickets to this and all Tampa Bay Times Masterworks concerts. Be sure to come one hour early for the Pre-Concert Conversation with Maestro Francis.

Bach’s St. John Passion (Friday to Sunday, March 20-22):

This is the first time The Florida Orchestra has performed Bach’s choral masterpiece retelling the Crucifixion—one of the most famous Easter works in the world. Michael Francis conducts, featuring The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay, in venues throughout Tampa Bay.

Bright Side of Beethoven Morning Coffee Concert (Wednesday and Thursday, March 25 & 26):

Discover the joyful side of Beethoven with selections from Symphony No. 8, Leonore Overture, part of Piano Concerto No. 4 featuring the Young Artist Competition-winner Marco Jimenez and more. Stuart Malina conducts. Free coffee and doughnuts.

Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons (Friday to Sunday, April 3-5):

A night with TFO’s premier strings, directed by lead violinist Jeffrey Multer, includes Vivaldi’s timeless masterpiece along with Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings and more. Free tickets for kids and teens in advance.

The Florida Orchestra performs regularly at the Straz Center in Tampa, Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg and Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Tampa Bay Times Masterworks and Raymond James Pops series tickets are $18-$48. Get tickets at FloridaOrchestra.org or 727-892-3337 or 1-800-662-7286.