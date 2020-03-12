Erin Leigh and Nya King, as a pair, have accomplished something that has never been done before in Bloomingdale girls basketball history.

Leigh and King are the third and fourth players in program history to score 1,000 career points, and the first pair of teammates to accomplish this milestone in the same season. They are the first players since Erica Woodard (2004) and Paris Moore (2008) to reach 1,000 points.

“Erin and Nya have helped change the culture of our program,” said Head Coach Joel Bower. “Their passion for the game and will to get better everyday has set the example for our younger players.”

Erin Leigh became the third Lady Bull ever to score her 1,000th career point. She did it in front of the Bloomingdale home crowd on January 17 against Brandon.

The team’s second leading scorer at 12.5 points per game also became the first girl’s basketball player from the school to sign on to play college basketball in the last 10 years when she signed her National Letter of Intent on November 15 to play for Rollins College in Orlando.

“We came in and created our legacy here,” said Leigh. “As a freshman, I didn’t believe that I would be able to accomplish that, but as the years went by, it became more of a realistic goal that I thought I could achieve.”

One week later, Nya King, the Lady Bulls’ leading scorer at 14 points per game, became the fourth player in school history to score her 1,000th career point against Blake on January 24. She has several offers to play at the next level, but hasn’t made the decision on where she wants to play yet.

“I feel like I’m a part of something bigger than just me,” said King. “I felt relieved because this is something that I’ve been dreaming about since I was a freshman, so to actually do it feels amazing.”

Bower said that King and Leigh have excelled in the classroom and are leaving the program in better shape than when they first got there. They started over 95 games together and won 64 percent of those games.

“I think that these young ladies reaching the 1,000-point milestone says that we have kids here who work hard,” said Bower.

The seniors led their team to a fantastic season with a 19-7 record and a regional playoff berth for the second time in four years. They have made an impact on the floor and in the hearts of their teammates and fans.