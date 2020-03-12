On February 5, three Newsome student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to play in college.

Lacrosse star Ava Mullins signed to play for Oglethorpe University in Brookhaven, Georgia. She will double-major in fashion design and business. Her major goal for college lacrosse is to strive to be the that she can and to never stop trying to become better.

“It’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever felt in my entire life,” said Mullins. “It all felt like a dream, I’ve always dreamt that I would play a sport in college, and I finally got to experience achieving this longtime goal.”

Emma Solis will be attending the University of Florida to run Division I cross country and track.

She is looking forward to running at a great school in a highly competitive SEC conference and is especially excited to be surrounded by a group of girls who are as passionate and serious about running as she is. She plans on majoring in dietetics and eventually wants to be a sports nutritionist for college athletes.

As a future Florida Gator, her ultimate cross country goals are to be in the top 15 as a freshman and to score at the NCAA National Division I cross country meet by the time she is a senior. On the track, she wants to set personal records in the 1,600-meter run and the 5,000-meter run.

“I am so excited to be extending my running career by another four years,” said Solis. “Running in college has always been a goal of mine, but it is a dream come true to be taking it to such a high level.”

Solis’s teammate, Ashleigh Primacio, signed on to be a part of the cross country and track teams for Saint Leo University. She will major in education and wants to be a teacher one day. Her ultimate goal is to be able to run a 16-minute 5K by the time she graduates college.

“It feels great to be able to run at the next level,” said Primacio. “I’m so excited, and I have a great future ahead of me.”

These three young ladies will miss competing for Newsome, and their teammates as well.

“I will miss my teammates and my coach,” said Primaco.

“I will miss all the traveling we get to do.” “I’ll never forget those memories of high school lacrosse,” said Mullins.

“Running on the Newsome cross country and track teams has been the most impactful part of my high school career,” said Solis. “Through running, I have made some of my best friends. The bond I share with my teammates is what I will miss the most.”