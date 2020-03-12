FFL 101 is an annual educational event addressing many of the principles of the Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ program. There are nine FFL principles, which include right plant-right place, water efficiently, fertilize appropriately, mulch, recycle, control yard pests responsibly, reduce stormwater runoff, attract wildlife and protect the waterfront.

There will be four timely topic presentations, Right Plant-Right Place, Turfgrass and Fertilizers, Landscaping in the Shade and Edible Gardens, presented by UF/IFAS Extension, Hillsborough County agents, staff and the Tampa Water Department.

By attending FFL 101: Gardening Done Right, you will learn easy and affordable ways to practice Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ principles in your landscape.

You will receive several handouts and a gift bag per registration which contains a rain gauge, Florida gardening book and much more.

You will be able to browse displays featuring materials and information for your landscape, speak with UF/IFAS Extension professionals about your Florida-Friendly Landscape™ and share your favorite water-saving tips for outdoors and indoors. Bring your latest water bill and speak with our water conservation team, who may be able to save you time, water and money on irrigation.

Several educational vendors will be present and have great giveaways, such as water bottles, a FFL Guide to Plant Selection and Landscape Design, Park and Recreation Guides and much more. Other vendors have items for sale.

D&D will have amazing ornamental, herb and vegetable plants. Twisted Mind Rusty Metal Owner Andy Hamilton will have his unique and crazy creations, like a dragon made from chains. Blue Sage Eco Boutique features all-natural, hand-poured soy candles made with essential oils and premium fragrance oils.

There is easy online registration! Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ffl-101-gardening-done-right-tickets-86030973959 or view http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/upcoming-events/.

We hope you will be able to join us from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and learn more about plant selection and placement, how and when to appropriately use fertilizer, proper turfgrass management, how to identify shade versus sun-loving plants and create a successful edible garden.

This event is for Hillsborough County (all municipalities included) residents only. There is a fee of $12.50, which includes lunch, a gift bag and a soil sample.

Call 744-5519 or visit us at the UF/IFAS Extension, Hillsborough County on 5339 County Rd. 579 in Seffner. Visit http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu.