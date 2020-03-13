The Brandon Ballet will host its fifth annual Princess Tea Party on Sunday, March 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Tickets are $17.50 plus tax if purchased in advance and $20 plus tax at the door. Tickets can be purchased at www.brandonballet.org/26th-season-events/.

This year’s theme is Sleeping Beauty. Guests at the event will have the chance to spend the afternoon with some of their favorite princesses, including Aurora, Rapunzel, Cinderella, Tiana and more.

In addition to tea party hors d’oeuvres and beverages, guests can enjoy delicious princess-designed cupcakes courtesy of Sweeties Delights. Guests will also enjoy excerpts from the upcoming Sleeping Beauty ballet.

Children are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite fairy-tale character. They will get to play games, enjoy crafts and win raffle items.

Hannah Townend, administrative director of the Brandon Ballet, said, “The Princess Tea Party is unique in that attendees have the rare opportunity to see and interact with their favorite story ballet characters up close and personal. Quite often, when you purchase tickets to a ballet performance, children do not have the opportunity to run up and hug their favorite princesses, learn about ballet steps and enjoy delicious cupcakes.”

Townend added, “Our Princess Tea Party is so important to us. It is a way to introduce ballet to children in an engaging and exciting way. The tea gives them a chance to experience the ballet firsthand before seeing it in the theater.”

The Brandon Ballet is a nonprofit ballet company that provides aspiring pre-professional to professional artists an education in the art of dance. It offers a Pre-Professional Training Program that provides each dancer with individual attention, a true college and career guidance program along with daily classes of techniques.

The Brandon Ballet produces a minimum of two major productions and mixed repertory performances, as well as participation in numerous community outreach events. The Brandon Ballet is celebrating its 26th season.

For more information on the Brandon Ballet and all that they have to offer, visit www.brandonballet.org.