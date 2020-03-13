The 12th annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market will be held on Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will be held in Winthrop Common, which is located in the heart of beautiful Winthrop Town Centre (at the corner of Hadley Commons and Winthrop Commerce Ave., behind Boca and Ciccio’s).

The 12th annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market is a juried fine arts show. There is more than $5,000 available in prize money. The festival attracts artists and artisans from all over the region.

This year’s show will be judged by three highly regarded and respected judges, including Michelle Young, associate director of development at the Ringling Museum; Vincent Kral, chief preparator at the University of South Florida Contemporary Art Museum; and Anthony Record, studio programs coordinator at the Tampa Museum of Art.

In addition to fine artists and artisans, the 12th annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market features vendors of all kinds, live entertainment, children’s activities and more.

Some of the live entertainment will feature the Brandon Ballet on Saturday, March 28 and a band from Pepin Academies also on Saturday. Other entertainment will include music from local bands and a DJ.

No festival would be complete without food and beverages. Organizers are pleased to announce that two local food trucks will be on hand. These include Gertrude’s Low Country Wings and Haute Dogs. In addition, beer will be provided by FR Bottle Shop.

Bryant Martinez, a member of the Winthrop Arts Board of Visionaries, said, “We are very excited for this year’s festival. It is our 12th year, and we are happy with how the festival has grown over the years.” Applications for artists, artisans, vendors and sponsors are still being accepted.

Winthrop Arts is a 501(c)(3) arts nonprofit. In addition to the annual arts festival, Winthrop Arts provides arts instruction for children, teens and adults at the Art Factory, located at 11267 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview.

The Winthrop Arts Mobile Art Factory is a grant-funded program that provides free art classes to underserved children who live in Southern and Eastern Hillsborough County. Winthrop Arts also offers summer art camp for children 5 years old and up.

For more information, please visit www.winthroparts.org or call Kathy at 758-5161.