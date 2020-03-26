Soccer Fun For Boys And Girls

The Florida Hawks Futbol Club has fun and educational camps for local soccer lovers. The club is driven to develop great people by building the skill and character of its players on and off the field.

Soccer Fun with Coach Juan will take place Saturday to Wednesday, July 6-10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for girls and boys born between 2008 and 2013. It will feature age-appropriate technical and tactical instruction from a professional coaching staff with small-sided games and daily 5 v 5, soccer tennis and soccer golf competitions.

Visit www.floridahawksfc.com to sign up or learn more.

Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium Is Cooking Up Some Summer Fun

Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium’s Summer Camps are a great way to learn new skills in the kitchen, create tasty recipes and meet lots of new friends. The only things you need to be prepared are closed toe shoes and a restraint for shoulder-length hair. All of the ingredients, tools and even the fun are included.

Students are taught how to properly use real kitchen tools, knives and appliances safely under adult supervision. Students will come away with the confidence to prepare dishes that are age appropriate and tasty. The goal is to encourage your child to be a help in the kitchen and to have fun while building a lifetime of good skills.

Cooking camps for kids ages 6-11 will take place from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. daily and the tweens’ and teens’ summer camps, ages 11-15) will take place from 2-4 p.m. Camps will take place weekly for four days and run from Monday, June 1 through Thursday, August 6.

Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium is located at Brandon Crossroads, 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon. Call 653-2418 or visit www.rollingpinonline.com.

Straz Center Hosts Patel Conservatory Performing Arts Camps

The Patel Conservatory, located at the David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts (Straz Center) in downtown Tampa, is offering a unique set of summer camp options from acting to vocal musical instruments, dance and more.

The Patel Conservatory has been offering summer camp for the past 15 years. Each year, it averages approximately 1,200 campers. Camps are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so signing up early is strongly encouraged.

The Patel Conservatory offers scholarships for summer camp. You must apply, and the deadline is Monday, April 13. Please apply for a scholarship by visiting strazcenter.org/financialaid.

For more information on all that the Patel Conservatory has to offer this summer, please visit patelconservatory.org.

Bricks 4 Kidz Offers LEGO® Summer Camps

Bricks 4 Kidz is back with awesome LEGO® Summer Camps being offered all over the Brandon, Riverview and Valrico areas. Join in for a different theme each week, such as Fortnite, Pokemon, Star Wars, Minecraft and much more.

Each week, campers will be building signature Bricks 4 Kidz robotic LEGO® models, very popular LEGO® mosaics and 3D LEGO® sculptures, as well as playing fun games and creating arts and crafts projects they will get to take home. At the end of each week, every camper will get to take home their very own LEGO® minifigure. Each day and week will be a brand-new LEGO® adventure you won’t want to miss.

Sign up at www.bricks4kidz.com/florida-tampa or call 545-4282.

Swimming To Horseback Riding And More At Local YMCA Camps

The Tampa Metropolitan YMCA summer camps are well known for offering something for every child. With multiple locations offering daily activities including swimming, science, high ropes, outdoor education, nature encounters, horseback riding, canoeing, visual arts and more the Y camps are always a local favorite with boys and girls alike!

In addition to a traditional camp called Activity Central, the YMCA offers specialty camps such as basketball, equestrian, extreme team, gymnastics, leadership, soccer, swimming, visual arts, science and performing arts to name a few.

Spots are filling fast with area locations including Brandon, Valrico, Riverview and SouthShore. To ensure your kids stay engaged socially, physically and academically throughout the summer, register today at www.tampaymca.org/letscamp.

Summer Fun at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay And Adventure Island

This year, Florida’s best thrill rides and breathtaking, up-close animal encounters make Busch Gardens Tampa Bay the fan favorite choice for summer camp. From kindergarten to college-bound, campers at Busch Gardens will explore inspiring, exciting and educational experiences with immersive, multi-day camp programs for all interests.

The camp is all about making memories with new friends while enjoying thrilling rides and world-class shows that can only be found at its parks.

Come face-to-face with a giraffe or take on all-new attractions opening this spring. Spin and splash on Solar Vortex, America’s first dual tailspin water slide at Adventure Island or take on Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest hybrid coaster and the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world at Busch Gardens.

Campers can explore even more with complimentary admission into the park each day following camp.

Weekly offerings vary by camp but run from June to August with three and five-day camps with an overnight option available. Camps are open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Space is limited.

To register today, visit https://buschgardens.com/tampa/summer-camps/.

Fun And Education Spins Throughout The Summer At Kids ‘R’ Kids

Kids ‘R’ Kids is excited to launch a new twist on camp where kids are redefining summer and turning ordinary days into the extraordinary.

Just as fragments inside a kaleidoscope fuse together to captivate us with a new perspective, Kaleidoscope 360° will spin this summer into a unique dimension of discovery, fun and friendships through various weekly themes. This summer promises a well-supervised, engaging and enriching camp for preschool and elementary-aged children.

Extended hours, meals/snacks, weekly field trips, sports and more are available.

Summer camp is offered at both Kids ‘R’ Kids locations: Circa FishHawk on 5815 Kids Crossing Dr. (next to Stowers Elementary and Mosaic), visit www.KRKCirca.com or call 654-7000, and at 4321 Lynx Paw Trl. in Valrico (across from Lithia Springs Elementary), visit www.KRKValrico.com or call 657-6200.

BSAC Offers Field Trips, Swimming And More

The Brandon Sports and Aquatics Center (BSAC) is offering Camp High Five this summer, using superior educational and athletic programming to enhance students’ physical, mental and spiritual well-being.

Camps will have weekly themes, offering field trips to locations including SkyZone, a Tampa Bay baseball game, Lowry Park Zoo and local splash park pads.

To learn more about Camp High Five and the fun summer camps it will be offering this summer, visit www.mybsac.org or call 689-0908. BSAC is located at 405 Beverly Dr. in Brandon. The hours of operation are weekdays from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and it is closed on Sundays.

Music And Acting Camps Offered Through Music Showcase

Budding thespians or just children who like to entertain will enjoy The Florida Academy of the Performing Arts at Music Showcase’s (FAOPA) two types of summer camps for children ages 5 and older.

Located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, FAOPA offers two-week, half-day musical theater camps, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., that are structured by age, ability, interests and progress and feature live productions at the end.

Parents will enjoy watching their children bring the musical to life in the auditorium, which is equipped with a professional sound and lighting system, costumes, props and set design.

The second type offered are the Music and More Camps, which are full-day weeklong camps, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., during select weeks. Campers will learn to play instruments like drums, ukuleles and guitars. They can also learn to sing, act, paint/make art, dance and more.

The two camp options can be combined to create an entire day of fun and learning. Free early drop-off and late pickup is available for your convenience.

For more information about summer camps or any of FAOPA’s other programs, visit FAOPA.org or call 490-2787.

Combat Dreaded Summer Slide With Mathnasium Of Brandon

Mathnasium Brandon offers a variety of ways students can power up their math skills and have fun this summer. From mini camps to summer sessions, there is something for every student.

There are two options for mini camps, which run from Monday, June 1 through Friday, July 31. Students can either do the traditional Camp Mathnasium or STEM Camp, which includes additional fun such as robotics, LEGO Mindstorm EV3, experiments and pizza parties.

Summer sessions, where students attend 13 times during the first nine weeks of summer, start on June 1. Students can also sign up for Summer Power Math Workout Programs, which include Numerical Fluency, Multiplication Fact Fluency, Problem-Solving, Algebra and Geometry Readiness and SAT/ACT Workshops.

Fun in the Mathnasium Sun will also offer weekly attendance contests, game time, Fun Fridays, chess club, summer bingo and movie nights.

Experts say that the effects of a summer learning program, such as Mathnasium’s, will make a positive difference for students moving forward.

Call 655-MATH (6284) or visit www.mathnasium.com/brandon/. Mathnasium of Brandon is located at 1048 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico (Plaza Bella shopping center).