Summer is just a few short months away, but the YMCA is already gearing up for months full of fun camps.

“We offer children a day camp curriculum full of fun, educational activities,” said Lalita Llerena, senior communications director for the Tampa Metropolitan YMCA. “Activity specialists lead campers through various unique experiences each day, including swimming, science, high ropes, outdoor education, nature encounters, horseback riding, canoeing, visual arts and more. These fun and unique experiences give Y campers an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime.”

In the YMCA summer camp, children are in a welcoming environment where they can feel like they belong, build relationships, develop character and discover their potential.

“In addition to a traditional day camp called ‘Activity Central,’ the YMCA offers specialty camps such as basketball, equestrian, extreme team, gymnastics, leadership, soccer, swimming, visual arts, science and performing arts, to name a few,” Llerena said. “Parents have the option to add on before and after-care activities, which include swimming, horseback riding, sports and high ropes. Activities and specialty options vary by location.”

The YMCA’s goal for its summer camps is to make all who attend happy.

“We guarantee an exciting summer filled with lots of memorable moments,” Llerena said. “Our camp staff members are kind, trustworthy individuals committed to creating a safe place for campers to practice social skills and character values.”

“Some kids can experience learning loss and gain weight twice as fast than during the school year,” Llerena said. “That’s why the Tampa YMCA offers summer camp, to make sure kids and teens in the Tampa Bay area are adventurous, active and healthy this summer.”

Spots are filling up fast at 16 locations across Hillsborough and East Pasco Counties. To ensure your kids stay engaged socially, physically and academically throughout the summer, register today at www.tampaymca.org/letscamp.