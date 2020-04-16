Compiled by Danielle Waymire

Buckhorn Subdivision Holds First Neighborhood Street Social

The first Buckhorn Homeowners Association Street Social was held by volunteers of the Buckhorn Homeowners Association in early March on Arborwood Dr.

The event lasted about an hour and a half and was attended by 37 residents. There was fresh popcorn, drinks, candy and lots of games for adults and children. The neighbors all had a great time and enjoyed being able to socialize.

Future events will be held (depending on the COVID-19 situation) about once per month and will travel to different street locations throughout Buckhorn.

It’s a great way to meet your neighbors and friends on your street and have some fun.

The Buckhorn subdivision has 652 homes and is located in the surrounding area of the back nine holes of the Buckhorn Springs Golf and Country Club. The Buckhorn Homeowners Association’s $30 per year dues pays for many events. The website is www.Buckhorn.us.

Thomas Payant Elected To The Board Of St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation

Payant Wealth Management Recently announced that its chairman and CEO, Thomas Payant, has been elected to the board of St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation.

The foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization that serves as the philanthropic arm of the five St. Joseph’s Hospitals and secures, invests, stewards and grants philanthropic support given by contributors to benefit the healthcare mission of the hospitals.

Brandon High Hosts Reunion

The Brandon High School graduating class of 1970 was having its 50-year high school reunion on Friday and Saturday, April 24 and 25 at the Embassy Suites in Brandon but has had to reschedule to October 2 and 3.

The event will also include a celebration of the 1969-70 football team, which made it to the state championships.

The group is trying to reach as many of the members of the team as possible and would love to have them attend the reunion. Anyone interested in attending should contact Craig Sweeting at 629-9238.

All Family Law Group Selected Into Top 10 Best Law Firms For Client Satisfaction

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys has recognized the exceptional performance of All Family Law Group, P.A. and its owner and managing attorney, Family Law Attorney Lynette Silon-Laguna, as the 2020 Best Family Law Firm and Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction.

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys is a third party attorney-rating organization that publishes an annual list of the top 10 family law attorneys in each state.

One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys’ relationships and reputation among their clients. AIOFLA places the utmost emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of family law without sacrificing the service and support they provide.

For more information, please view All Family Law Group’s website at www.familymaritallaw.com or call 672-1900.