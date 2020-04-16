The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center (PRC) has launched an innovative pilot program aptly named Curbside Cuddles for any adopters interested in a self-isolation sidekick but are unable to physically come into the shelter.

The program allows adopters to find a match at HCFLGov.net/Adopt and request a pet online by submitting their full name, contact information and the ID number of their dream pet to HCFLGov.net/AtYourService or by calling 272-5900.

“Then they can swing by and get a furry curbside delivery,” said Hillsborough County’s Todd Pratt.

For adopters unable to arrange a Curbside Cuddles pickup, PRC is offering limited pet delivery via their new Cuddle Shuttle program. Deliveries will be offered based on availability and will only be done in select areas of Hillsborough County.

Those adopting through Curbside Cuddles and Cuddle Shuttle pilot programs will be required to provide the same information as required for in-person adoption prior to pickup or delivery.

Once the adoption has been approved, the staff will work with adopters to schedule a Curbside Cuddles pickup or Cuddle Shuttle delivery.

Adoptions will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and the shelter remains open for in-person adoptions. Adoption pricing ranges from $20 for animals in “ready to go” status to $125 to pre-adopt a puppy or small dog under 25 pounds. The adoption fee for a cat is $50.

The Pet Resource Center, located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa, is the only open-admission shelter in Hillsborough County, meaning it accepts dogs and cats regardless of breed, size or medical condition.

Current hours are 12 Noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and 2-6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. The shelter will be closed on Sundays and Mondays. Visit the center or www.hillsboroughcounty.org to view hundreds of adoptable animals. Call 744-5660 to learn more.

For general county information, call 272-5900, the county’s main information line.