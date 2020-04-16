Hundreds of frontline workers and families in need are eating homemade meals this month thanks to Peggy Davenport. Davenport, owner of Davenport’s Daily Delights, instituted a sponsorship program through her business so that residents can donate money towards meals for hospital workers and others in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“When the pandemic hit and things were taking a turn for the worse and restaurants and bars were closing down, we knew that a lot of people would feel food-insecure and so worried,” said Davenport. “So many people live paycheck to paycheck.”

She started out by donating 20 full-sized meals for families in need and asked her Facebook followers to let her know if they would like a free meal.

“All of a sudden, our wonderful customers started asking if they could donate to the cause, and we feed even more people,” said Davenport. “That’s when the sponsorship came about and the real work began, looking for the people most in need.”

Davenport’s primary mission currently is to feed the hospital workers in the front line.

“We reached out to doctors and nurses we know and asked for contact names at the various hospitals,” she explained. “We also want to take care of the elderly who will be in isolation and alone and could use a comforting meal. We’ve been lucky that people on social media have given us names of social workers and various businesses to contact, so our plate is full and we will be feeding them weekly as well.”

Davenport and her team make the meals from scratch in a commercial kitchen and are following extra safety and cleanliness protocols.

“We’re choosing some of our best sellers but also ones that will bring these hard workers comfort and strength,” said Davenport.

Noting the popularity of the sponsorship program, Davenport hopes they can continue it permanently.

“We have been blessed beyond measure for the past seven years with loyal customers and we always try and help the community out when the needs arise,” she said. “This could be an extension of what we are currently doing. There is always someone who could use a homemade meal.”

Davenport’s Daily Delights also offers from-scratch homemade meals on weeknights with multiple menu options, including Whole30 and keto choices. Delivery is currently available for $5 throughout the Eastern Hillsborough County area.

To donate, order or learn more, visit www.davenportsdailydelights.com.