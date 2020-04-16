Residents now have two options for fresh fruits and veggies delivered right to the door! Cypress Creek Produce Co-Op and Greens at Your Door are two services offering home delivery.

Cypress Creek Produce Co-Op is a local, community-driven business that offers medium boxes of fresh produce for $20 and large boxes for $30, while delivery costs $6. You can also add more produce for a higher cost, depending on what and how much is added.

Cypress Creek Produce Co-Op has pickup locations available as well. Due to social distancing, pickups are drive-through only.

The times and locations—including in FishHawk, Belmont, Ayersworth, Waterset, Summerfield and other places—of delivery and pickup change regularly and are available on its Facebook page and website. There is also a $5 annual membership fee (paid one time a year).

“We have adapted to this change to still be able to help the families that we’ve always been a part of,” said Founder Cassandra Adams.

Greens at Your Door is a delivery-only business owned by local residents Carmen and Omar Martinez, who have lived in FishHawk for almost 12 years. Seeing and feeling the impact of COVID-19, they and another local family came together to start Greens at Your Door in mid-March, bringing fruits and veggies to people’s doors so they wouldn’t have to risk going out themselves.

Omar said that, due to the virus, “We had to find a new way to keep us busy and do the best we can for the family and for the community.”

“So far, we got a good response from the first day we did it, so we’re happy about that,” he added.

The business offers a medium box of 10 items for $26 and a large box of 14 different items for $40 (both including the delivery fee). It accepts payment through cash, check, credit card or Zelle at the time of delivery

Greens at Your Doors delivers in Lithia, Valrico and the surrounding areas. Depending on demand. Deliveries are done every Tuesday.

For more information on Cypress Creek Produce Co-Op’s services and to sign up, join its Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/CypressCreekProduceCoop/ or visit www.cypresscreekproducecoop.com/.

To learn more about Greens at Your Door’s services, visit www.facebook.com/greensatyourdoor/. To request an order, leave a message on its Facebook page or call/text 440-9779.