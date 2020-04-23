Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 23, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Riverview and Brandon (one new case each) had the highest increases of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below.

Daily COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 22: 71 cases

Riverview, April 23: 72↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 22: 51 cases

Brandon, April 23: 52↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 22: 27 cases

Ruskin, April 23: 27, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 22: 23 cases

Wimauma, April 23: 23, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 22: 21 cases

Valrico, April 23: 21, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 22: 11 cases

Sun City Center, April 23: 11, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 22: 12 cases

Apollo Beach, April 23: 12, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 22: 11 cases

Seffner, April 23: 11, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 22: 5 cases

Gibsonton, April 23: 5, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 22: 4 cases

Lithia, April 23: 4, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 22: 2 cases

Dover, April 23: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 22: 238

April 23: 240

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 22: 940

April 23: 944

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 22: 27,543

April 23: 28,043

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 22: 20

April 23: 21

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 22: 893

April 23: 960

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

April 22: 16,054

April 23: 16,288

Awaiting testing:

April 22: 10

April 23: 13

Inconclusive tests:

April 22: 36

April 23: 36

Negative tests:

April 22: 15,036

April 23: 15,264

Positive tests:

April 22: 982

April 23: 988

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

April 22: 289,220

April 23: 297,286

Awaiting testing:

April 22: 1,258

April 23: 1,301

Inconclusive tests:

April 22: 591

April 23: 578

Negative tests:

April 22: 260,320

April 23: 267,876

Positive tests:

April 22: 28,309

April 23: 28,832

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics