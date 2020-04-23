Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 23, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Wimauma, Valrico, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Riverview and Brandon (one new case each) had the highest increases of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below.
Daily COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 22: 71 cases
Riverview, April 23: 72↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 22: 51 cases
Brandon, April 23: 52↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 22: 27 cases
Ruskin, April 23: 27, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 22: 23 cases
Wimauma, April 23: 23, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 22: 21 cases
Valrico, April 23: 21, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 22: 11 cases
Sun City Center, April 23: 11, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 22: 12 cases
Apollo Beach, April 23: 12, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 22: 11 cases
Seffner, April 23: 11, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 22: 5 cases
Gibsonton, April 23: 5, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 22: 4 cases
Lithia, April 23: 4, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 22: 2 cases
Dover, April 23: 2, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 22: 238
April 23: 240
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 22: 940
April 23: 944
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 22: 27,543
April 23: 28,043
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 22: 20
April 23: 21
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 22: 893
April 23: 960
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
April 22: 16,054
April 23: 16,288
Awaiting testing:
April 22: 10
April 23: 13
Inconclusive tests:
April 22: 36
April 23: 36
Negative tests:
April 22: 15,036
April 23: 15,264
Positive tests:
April 22: 982
April 23: 988
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
April 22: 289,220
April 23: 297,286
Awaiting testing:
April 22: 1,258
April 23: 1,301
Inconclusive tests:
April 22: 591
April 23: 578
Negative tests:
April 22: 260,320
April 23: 267,876
Positive tests:
April 22: 28,309
April 23: 28,832
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics