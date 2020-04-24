Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 24, 2020, in the past 24 hours.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Valrico, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.

In the past 24 hours, Brandon and Wimauma (two new cases each) had the highest increases of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin and Sun City Center each having one new cases.

Daily COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 23: 72 cases

Riverview, April 24: 72, NO NEW CASES

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 23: 52 cases

Brandon, April 24: 54↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 23: 27 cases

Ruskin, April 24: 28↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 23: 23 cases

Wimauma, April 24: 25↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 23: 21 cases

Valrico, April 24: 21, NO NEW CASES

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 23: 11 cases

Sun City Center, April 24: 12↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 23: 12 cases

Apollo Beach, April 24: 12, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 23: 11 cases

Seffner, April 24: 11, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 23: 5 cases

Gibsonton, April 24: 5, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 23: 4 cases

Lithia, April 24: 4, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 23: 2 cases

Dover, April 24: 2, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 23: 240

April 24: 246

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 23: 944

April 24: 976

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 23: 28,043

April 24: 29,356

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 23: 21

April 24: 21

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 23: 960

April 24: 1,012

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

April 23: 16,288

April 24: 17,095

Awaiting testing:

April 23: 13

April 24: 11

Inconclusive tests:

April 23: 36

April 24: 36

Negative tests:

April 23: 15,264

April 24: 16,039

Positive tests:

April 23: 988

April 24: 1,020

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

April 23: 297,286

April 24: 317,540

Awaiting testing:

April 23: 1,301

April 24: 1,287

Inconclusive tests:

April 23: 578

April 24: 581

Negative tests:

April 23: 267,876

April 24: 286,785

Positive tests:

April 23: 28,832

April 24: 30,174

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics