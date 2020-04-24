Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 10 a.m. this morning, April 24, 2020, in the past 24 hours.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Riverview, Valrico, Apollo Beach, Seffner, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover.
In the past 24 hours, Brandon and Wimauma (two new cases each) had the highest increases of confirmed cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin and Sun City Center each having one new cases.
Daily COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 23: 72 cases
Riverview, April 24: 72, NO NEW CASES
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 23: 52 cases
Brandon, April 24: 54↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 23: 27 cases
Ruskin, April 24: 28↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 23: 23 cases
Wimauma, April 24: 25↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 23: 21 cases
Valrico, April 24: 21, NO NEW CASES
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 23: 11 cases
Sun City Center, April 24: 12↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 23: 12 cases
Apollo Beach, April 24: 12, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 23: 11 cases
Seffner, April 24: 11, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 23: 5 cases
Gibsonton, April 24: 5, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 23: 4 cases
Lithia, April 24: 4, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 23: 2 cases
Dover, April 24: 2, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 23: 240
April 24: 246
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 23: 944
April 24: 976
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 23: 28,043
April 24: 29,356
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 23: 21
April 24: 21
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 23: 960
April 24: 1,012
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
April 23: 16,288
April 24: 17,095
Awaiting testing:
April 23: 13
April 24: 11
Inconclusive tests:
April 23: 36
April 24: 36
Negative tests:
April 23: 15,264
April 24: 16,039
Positive tests:
April 23: 988
April 24: 1,020
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
April 23: 297,286
April 24: 317,540
Awaiting testing:
April 23: 1,301
April 24: 1,287
Inconclusive tests:
April 23: 578
April 24: 581
Negative tests:
April 23: 267,876
April 24: 286,785
Positive tests:
April 23: 28,832
April 24: 30,174
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources: floridadisaster.org, Google population demographics