Edited by Jenny Bennett

Chill Caw-Fee And Hemp Store Opens

Lisa Henney is the owner of new coffee shop and CBD shop in Valrico called Chill Caw-Fee. She lives with her husband, Tom, and over the past five years she has been creating new ways to help him with his ailments through more natural solutions and healthier options.

She has been involved in the restaurant business for most of her adult life and wanted to create a place where the community could gather over a cup of ‘cawfee,’ freshly brewed tea and a simple pastry.

If you ask what makes Chill Caw-Fee different from other coffee shops in the area, Henney will tell you that it’s not just her New York way of saying things, it also stands for Cannabinoids And Wellness For Every Experience.

Henney said, “We have a hemp store embedded in our shop and will be providing education for patients.”

To learn more about Chill CawFee, visit www.chillcawfee.com or call Henney at 549-9068. The shop is located at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

La Villa Mexican Grill Celebrates Five Years In Valrico

After working for some time in other restaurants, Estela Villegas and Juan Pingarron took a big step in 2013 and opened their own restaurant in Riverview, La Villa Mexican Grill, where they could prepare and serve authentic Mexican food.

After a successful year and a half at that location, they needed a larger space and moved to their current location in River Hills Plaza in 2015. Three years later, they doubled their space to meet the demand for their great tacos, homemade tamales, fajitas and other Mexican specialties.

At a ribbon-cutting to celebrate their five years at this location, Villegas said, “We have always done the best we could do with what we had and are proud of what we have accomplished. We appreciate the support and friendship of our loyal customers and look forward to making new friends.”

La Villa Mexican Grill is open every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in River Hills Plaza on 4377 Lynx Paw Trl. in Valrico. For more information, contact it at 324-8839 or visit its website, LaVillaMexGrill.net.

Fit Niche Relocates

Fit Niche the specialty running store has just relocated to 1934 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, next to the Tide Dry Cleaners. As well as selling shoes, apparel and other accessories, Fit Niche gives and shares its knowledge about walking, running, shoes and other products, injury prevention and beginning training principles.

So whether you’re a walker, runner, cross fit junkie or couch potato looking to get started, it’s designed to serve your needs.

Financial Services Office Opens In Bloomingdale

Heath Wealth Management LLC was founded in 2019 by owner Elijah Heath and recently opened the doors to its new office at 620 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon behind Stonewood Grill & Tavern.

Heath has over 20 years of experience being a financial professional and also has the credentials of CLU and ChFC, giving him the experience, education and designations that many investors are looking for. He will invest time into understanding what is important to you and what you would like to accomplish financially while reviewing your comfort zone for investment fluctuation.

Heath’s experience through many different market cycles provides him the understanding to help his clients structure the proper portfolio allocation. His services include retirement planning, estate planning, goal planning as well as financial advice and planning.

His office hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment. Contact him on 556-7171 or visit his website at HeathWealth.com.

Flex Suites Business Center Opens In Gibsonton

Have you been looking for an office space with the leasing flexibility to suit your business needs? Newly opened in Gibsonton, Flex Suites Business Center may have what you’ve been looking for.

It offers premier executive office spaces, free parking, superior furnishings, inclusive amenities and outstanding services provided by their highly trained professional staff. This allows clients to fully focus on their business. Virtual office packages, executive conference rooms and training spaces are also available for tenants use.

Flex Suites Business Center is located at 10668 New East Bay Rd. Gibsonton, located in the same plaza as Four Stacks Brewing Company. For more information, you can visit its website, www.facebook.com/FlexSuitesBusinessCenter, or call 640-0010.

Brandon Honda Promotes Marcos Enrique To Internet Sales Director

Brandon Honda General Manager Sam Raabe is pleased to announce that Marcos Enrique has been promoted to internet sales director at Brandon Honda. In his new position, Enrique works closely with the internet sales and finance teams to finalize auto lease and purchase agreements that best meet customers’ needs.

Originally from Miami, Enrique first joined Brandon Honda nine months ago as a sales relationship manager, where he quickly distinguished himself as someone who works well with customers and colleagues.

“Marcos has a lot of positive energy and has made a seamless transition from floor sales to specialty internet sales,” said Christine Conley, internet director of Brandon Honda. “His telephone communications skills and problem-solving capabilities have been a particularly good fit for the needs of our online operations.”

Brandon Honda, located at 9209 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa, was recently named the 2020 Honda Dealer of the Year for Florida by DealerRater.com. For more information, call 664-1234 or visit www.BrandonHonda.com/.

Introducing The Cinch Clasp

Do you struggle with putting on necklaces or bracelets? A lot of people do, and the Cinch Clasp was created to help you. Valrico resident Maria Gibbs, founder and CEO of Celestial Clasp Inc., introduced the Cinch Clasp Adapter to allow anyone to put on or take off any necklace, chain or bracelet in two seconds or less.

With the adapter, your jewelry connects to a simple push-button clasp that easily slides open and close with no fuss or frustrations. Designed to accommodate up to three pieces of jewelry simultaneously, the Cinch Clasp Adapter is easy to use and magnet-free. Made to match a wide range of jewelry designs, it is available in many finishes, including gold and silver.

For more information about Celestial Clasp Inc. and the Cinch Clasp Adapter, visit CelestialClasp.com.